This brown suede bag from Amazon has gone viral because it looks so similar to the sold-out The Row Margaux

Suede is everywhere right now, so it's no surprise that The Row Soft Margaux Suede handbag is on every influencer's wishlist.

The luxury brand created by the Olsen twins has been seen on every It Girl from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence, and Vogue described the timeless bags as a 'future heirloom in the making'. The Row's Suede Margaux is a true capsule piece, and several celebrities have been swapping out their beloved Birkins for the suede style.

Timelessly stylish and large enough to wear every day, the Margaux ticks all the criteria for the ultimate handbag. The £4,500 arm candy may be sold out everywhere, but Amazon has a similar version in stock – and it's so affordable.

© Perrie Sian Influencer Perrie Sian raved about the Amazon bag on Instagram

The Suede Tote Handbag features a suede finish with a structured design and handles that can be held or carried on your forearm. While the Amazon version won't be large enough for carrying your laptop for work, I could totally see it being worn for everyday wear, as it's the perfect size for storing essentials.

Perrie Sian showed off her Amazon bag on Instagram, and the influencer looked so chic as she styled the look with a longline checked coat and matching shorts, a green turtleneck jumper, and knee-high boots.

The 30-year-old captioned the post: "Everyone asking for my bag link it's from Amazon! I'm obsessed with it!! How gorgeous! So affordable and I love the colour! Took a while to come but worth the wait."

© Perrie Sian The suede bag can be styled in so many ways

The versatile design of the brown suede bag makes it easy to style in countless ways. Whether you're opting for a stylish co-ord like Perrie, a knitted maxi dress or jeans and a cardigan for a laid-back look, I can see the Amazon number being a staple for autumn and beyond.

The suede trend is definitely here to stay for the rest of 2024. We're seeing everything from suede jackets to boots hit the high street, although a suede bag is definitely at the top of my wishlist for pairing with both day and night looks.

Amazon's Must-Have Autumn Handbag © Amazon £39.99 AT AMAZON

How does the Amazon bag compare to The Row's designer version? While both bags have a very similar structure and handle, Amazon's tote is definitely on the smaller side – but it's perfect if you looking for something that will keep your essentials safe for everyday wear. The celebrity-approved Margaux is a favourite for a reason, but the sold-out tote comes with a hefty price tag while Amazon's version is super affordable.

If you're obsessed with the suede bag trend like I am, there are plenty of alternative options across the high street. Marks & Spencer just dropped a large suede tote with a relaxed design and similar shoulder straps, and the larger size looks like it could easily fit your laptop inside for those in need of a new-season work bag. If you prefer the functionality of a crossbody bag, Whistles has a stylish version that's available to on the John Lewis site. It has an on-trend curved design, finished with luxe-looking gold buckle detailing.

Ready to shop the suede trend for less? Add Amazon's suede tote to your basket before it sells out.