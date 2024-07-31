The £300 Ganni buckle flats have been on my wishlist and M&S just dropped a £40 celeb stylist-approved pair

Marks & Spencer has upped its game recently with its new-in pieces, and the retailer has just dropped the ultimate designer lookalike that's guaranteed to be a hit.

The Patent Buckle Slingback Shoes are giving major designer vibes and for a fraction of the price. I've had my eye on the Ganni buckle ballerina flats for over a year, but the £300 price tag has had me searching for an affordable lookalike.

M&S's £39.50 version features an open back, with a similar back strap and buckle detailing to the Ganni flats. The two pairs are strikingly similar, with the only main difference being that the £300 pair has more of a statement buckle, while the M&S pair has a subtle finish that will work for any occasion.

Perfect for all year round, the ballerina-style flats can be styled with maxi skirts or jeans, and I'll be wearing mine with wide-leg trousers and a waistcoat for office looks that can easily transition into evening wear.

© M&S The highstreet buckle flats are selling fast

Unlike sandals which feel exclusively suitable for the warm weather, the M&S flats are definitely worth reaching for throughout the year, and I plan to wear mine on evenings out where I want to dress up but don't feel like wearing heels.

We spoke to celebrity stylist Jess Richardson about the designer and lookalikes. The fashion expert said: "These Marks & Spencer’s £39.50 buckle flats are a must for recreating the cult pair loved by fashion editors, influencers and TikTokers. These are a designer dupe in every way apart from the price.

© Jess Richardson Celebrity stylish Jess Richardson shared the designer dupes on her Instagram

"The Ganni buckle ballerina comes in at just under £300 as opposed to M&S at just under £40. Style with Bermuda shorts and an oversized shirt, tailored trousers and a waistcoat or for a Brat Girl summer vibe go for white socks and denim cut-offs. Plus, they are not just for summer, the buckle trend will remain key as we transition into the winter months. Hooray!"

It's not just M&S that has hopped on the buckle flats trend. ASOS has a red pair of slingback shoes with a pointed toe and buckled detailing, while Mint Velvet's version comes in black and beige colourways, but they're selling out fast.