Christine Lampard just wore the work dress of dreams and it's more affordable than it looks

Christine Lampard looked as gorgeous as ever as she presented Lorraine on Thursday morning – and the star has made me want to add a sleeveless shirt dress to my office wardrobe.

The 45-year-old wore a Mango blue sleeveless shirt dress with a striped print for her most recent appearance on the ITV show, which she teamed with a pair of white strappy heels.

© Christine Lampard Christine teamed the Mango dress with a pair of white strappy heels

Christine's high street collared dress has a relaxed fit, while the corset-style tie-back makes it easy to adjust the fit for a more defined appearance. The £50 midi is available in sizes 6-14, but it's likely to sell fast, so if you love it you'll need to hurry.

Shirt dresses are a great workwear choice as they're smart and comfortable for wearing all day, and the relaxed cut means they're versatile for pairing with trainers, ballet flats, or heels.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine wore the Mango shirt dress on Thursday's episode of Lorraine

Belted shirt dresses are also a popular choice as the waist-cinching design creates a flattering silhouette, and we've seen everyone from the Princess of Wales to Gigi Hadid sporting the trend.

If Christine's Mango dress wasn't flattering enough with its figure-skimming cut, the striped print creates an elongated effect for appearing taller. If you want to enhance the look further, complete the look with a pair of mid-size heels.

© Mango

Whether you're wearing the midi for days in the office or for daytime dressing, I'd recommend keeping your accessories simple. Gold jewellery would complement the high street number, and you could wear it with a white crossbody bag and sandals during the summer, before transitioning the look with boots and a leather jacket during the winter months.

If you're feeling inspired by the sleeveless shirt trend, Marks & Spencer has stocked its own version which is available in navy and beige. The linen dress has a relaxed fit and a button-down design, finished with an adjustable waist belt. New Look also has a khaki midi dress in a similar style for £27.99, and it features a subtle collar and a figure-skimming design.