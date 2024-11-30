Kim Kardashian's go-to Olaplex hair treatment is 42% off in the Black Friday sale

If there's a hair care brand that's one of the most coveted around, it's Olaplex. There’s a reason why Olaplex is ridiculously popular with everyone from Kim Kardashian to professional stylists – but it’s not exactly the cheapest hair care option, so I'm always looking for Olaplex on sale!

It's fair to say Kim's hair has been through a lot, but from her natural brunette to baby pink and bleach blonde ("When it's blonde, I put in a lot of Olaplex," Kim told Allure), it still always looks super glossy and healthy.

What is Olaplex and how does it work? Launched in 2014 in California, Olaplex has been transforming hair for almost a decade thanks to its patented formulas, which include Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate - a clever active ingredient that makes hair healthier and higher quality. Blondes are brighter, brunettes are more radiant, and redheads are more vibrant.

Hair is made up of the fibrous protein Keratin, and held together by bonds. Millions of disulfide bonds give hair its structure, strength, and stability, so when these bonds are broken, hair is damaged (think dry, brittle and frizzy). Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate works in a unique way to quickly and effectively repair these bonds and restore your hair to its healthiest state. It's in every Olaplex product.

Whether you're yet to try the cult product or it's already in your beauty collection, you don’t want to miss ordering Olaplex No.3 (Kim's favourite pre-shampoo treatment) during the Black Friday sales. It currently has a huge 42% off at Amazon UK, priced at £16, down from £28. In the US it's $21, down from $30.

It has glowing customer reviews too, with over 96,000 five-star ratings.

"My hair is very damaged, I’ve bleached it and dyed it more times than I can remember. I’ve only used this product twice on my hair and the difference is so noticeable," one wrote. "Before my hair was dry, frizzy and tangled all the time but after using the serum it feels a lot smoother and the hair itself feels stronger. I’ve tried so many different hair products but this is the only one I’ve found that actually works."

Another added: "I’ve got very dry hair so it needs help, masks don’t work. With this I damp my hair and rub it in and wrap a head towel on and sleep in it. OMG my hair has been amazing, so soft, looks healthy and not dry, not breaking and doesn’t look frazzled now. Perfect stuff. Amazing."

And another simply said: "This leaves my hair glossy and silky after use. Expensive but it works."

From Chrissy Teigen to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim’s sister Kylie, the brand has a loyal A-list fan base. If you love this, you’ll probably want to check out the rest of the Olaplex line-up. Basically, everything you’ll need to jumpstart healthier looking hair ASAP.

And thankfully, there are even more early Black Friday Olaplex discounts on some amazing hair care items so you can get started…