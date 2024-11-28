Molly-Mae swears by this moisturiser for sensitive skin - and it's now £5 in the Amazon sale

If you've seen Molly-Mae Hague's 'get ready with me' videos on social media, you'll know she has the most enviable collection of makeup, fragrance and skincare. Having amassed a legion of over 10 million followers across her platforms, it's no surprise.

It's the kind of stash we could only dream of, but while she's raved about £300 perfumes and £230 body creams, the influencer still uses the occasional affordable product.

Talking through her beauty routine earlier this year, the mum-of-one says she loves Aveeno's Calm range to soothe and nourish her sensitive skin, particularly the Calm+Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser.

Already a bargain at £11.99, it's now just dropped in Amazon's Black Friday sale for £5.82 (or $14.45 if you're in the US).

Speaking to her YouTube followers, Molly-Mae called the cream "fricking insane", adding her recommendation was "not sponsored" and "this is for my girls that want a more affordable product". She even claimed it was a "dupe" for Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream, which sells for £67 a pot and is loved by the like of Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian.

The similarities are undeniable, with both formulas containing soothing, natural ingredients. The Aveeno cream includes prebiotic oats and feverfew to calm and intensely hydrate your skin, while also working to protect its barrier for longterm benefits.

If you want nourishment but hate the feel of a thick cream on your face or find them to be pore-clogging, this gel formula is perfect as it's super lightweight and fast-absorbing. Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, it can be used on all skin types and is particuarly suitable if yours is sensitive.

Molly-Mae regularly shares her favourite beauty products with her millions of followers

Molly-Mae is not alone as the Aveeno moisturiser has over 1,450 five-star rating on Amazon, with customer reviews claiming it's "amazing" and "absolutely magical".

"For a couple of years I've suffered with facial redness that had the appearance of acne rosea. Dry and sometimes spotty skin. I put it down to age/hormones. Tried lots of different moisturisers and foundations and nothing really changed. I started using this and 8 weeks later my skin is completely unrecognisable," wrote one.

While another said: "I absolutely love it on my (sadly) aging skin! The cream gets absorbed quickly and leaves my face smooth, supple and nourished. There's no annoying scent, either. And a little goes a long way."