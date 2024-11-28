This is Michelle Keegan's secret to flawless skin - and it's now £4 in the Amazon sale

If I could replicate anyone's skincare routine, Michelle Keegan would be up there. She has the most gorgeous glowing skin, and while that's likely partly down to some incredible facials, the actress revealed she also regularly uses one very affordable product.

Speaking to Women's Health about her beauty routine, she said: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's heavier and I wear it at night, about three times a week."

The bestselling moisturiser is designed to be super nourishing on dry and dehydrated skin. It can either be applied all over or specifically to problem areas for a healthy dose of hydration and to boost radiance. The best bit? It costs just £9 and is currently in Amazon's Black Friday sale for less than a fiver (or $14.99 if you're in the US).

The formula is a blend of gentle, natural ingredients, like viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile. It's quite rich and a little goes a long way. Depending on your skin type you might want to use it as your daily moisturiser or as more of an overnight treatment when your skin is particularly in need of some nourishment.

Despite its low price point, Michelle isn't the only celebrity to sing its praises. Hailey Bieber also revealed it's part of her skincare routine and credits it for her ultra glowy 'glazed donut' look.

Hailey raved about the drugstore moisturiser on TikTok

"The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin," she told her TikTok followers in 2022, adding that the way she achieves it is by layering the right products - one of which is the cult moisturiser.

It's even in Victoria Beckham's beauty arsenal, with the 50-year-old fashion designer admitting she uses it on both her face and body. "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised," she wrote on Instagram. "It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

Skin Food has over 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviews loving its natural ingredients and several claiming to have been tipped off by beauty experts and makeup artists.

If you want to try it but you're worried it might be a bit too rich, you can also shop Weleda Skin Food Light which gets similar rave reviews. It's £5.62/$14.99 in the Amazon sale and has a more lightweight, faster absorbing formula that can be used daily, even on oily skin.