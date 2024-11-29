Could Lindsay Lohan's go-to $26 moisturizer be the key to her aging backwards?

Everyone's abuzz about Lindsay Lohan. The actress, who is currently starring in the new Netflix Christmas movie Our Little Secret, has been serving look after look while promoting the festive film. And in the name of research, I looked into just how the child star is seemingly aging backwards - and I discovered she uses a very wallet-friendly face moisturizer that you might already have in your beauty bag.

The 38-year-old shared her beauty MVPs with Allure, and revealed she is a big advocate of skincare. "I just look after my skin," she said, when asked about her youthful appearance.

© Instagram Lindsay sent fans wild with a make-up free selfie

As well as listing a range of luxury beauty products, Lindsay said she uses Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream and you better believe I've tracked it down for you in the Cyber sales.

Currently on sale at Amazon for $26.60 (it usually retails for $38), Lindsay says: "I love that it’s lightweight and hydrating and not overly greasy."

I'm also a big fan of Avene, and have used Lindsay's go-to cream on the days my skin is suffering from redness and sensitivity. It's super lightweight, and doesn't overpower the skin, but offers a comforting, soothing hydration. I use it for super cold, wintry days or when my skin is feeling under pressure - it calms the skin down within minutes, and takes away any discomfort. It's a useful moisturizer to have in your beauty arsenal, just in case.

© Netflix Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding star in Our Little Secret

Lindsay, who welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas last year, is also a fan of under eye patches to depuff and banish dark circles. Her product of choice? The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Hydra-Gel Under-Eye Patches, which she uses while sipping her morning matcha. "They rock" she said.

If you're intrigued by under eye patches, these are worth a try as they're reduced by 53% to $26.12 on Amazon (or £37.10, reduced by 30% in the UK). These not only help with dark circles and depuffing, but the hyaluronic acid assists with smoothing out lines and wrinkles too.

Lindsay recently appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with her Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert. The pair re-enacted a famous Meal Girls scene, along with WWHL host Andy Cohen, which had fans calling the segment "iconic".