Alex Jones, 47, swears by lightweight £5 concealer for flawless skin

The One Show's Alex Jones has the most gorgeous, flawless skin. It's the kind of complexion that stops you in your tracks as you try to figure out exactly what she's had done or what she's using.

So when I discovered she recently revealed her holy grail beauty products, I had to share them with you.

Speaking to The Mail Online, Alex said she uses luxury foundation Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk, but more surprisingly, a very affordable concealer.

"I think the best concealer is L’Oréal True Match The One Concealer," she said. "It’s not heavy and doesn’t sit in your creases."

The drugstore product is a bargain at just £8.99 and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale for less than £6.

The 47-year-old TV star also admits sunscreen is a must for her. Plus, she makes sure every last bit is removed at the end of the day, using an oil-based cleanser like Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm - so that's also worth bearing in mind.

What’s the deal with L'Oreal Paris True Match The One Concealer?

If you like to keep your beauty routine as streamlined as possible, this concealer is ideal as it's designed to do it all, from covering blemishes to brightening your under eyes and correcting your skin tone.

The clever formula is enriched with caffeine to instantly brighten your eye area, while also reducing the appearance of dark circles over time. It's super lightweight to give a natural finish, but you can build it up to your desired coverage if you need a little extra.

What are verified shoppers saying about the L'Oreal concealer?

Alex loves it, but do customers agree? It would appear so, as Amazon shoppers gave it an average rating of 4.4/5 stars, while LookFantastic awarded it 4.5/5 stars.

"A great concealer, good amount of pigment and good texture and coverage," wrote one Amazon customer. "I have been using this for a few years, so pleased to find it available here."

While another said: "Excellent product - very easy to use, good colour match and very good coverage of blemishes/spots etc. Second purchase."

And a LookFantastic shopper said: "I have used this product for a while now, and it's amazing! I've had trouble finding concealers in the past, and this is perfect. It has really good coverage, yet it is so lightweight it feels as if you are wearing no concealer!"