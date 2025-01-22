Naomi Watts, 56, uses this $10 tool to depuff her menopausal skin - we're big fans too

Naomi Watts has gotten startlingly honest in her new book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I Knew About Menopause, in which the King Kong actress lays bare her menopause journey - bravo to Naomi! We love a Hollywood star who bucks the trend and says it how it actually is, and one area she covers is the physical challenges she faced upon hitting menopause.

So much so that the 58-year-old created a Stripes, a skincare and wellness line designed to help women age well and with pride; highlights include the Menopause Survival Kit and Meno Hair Essentials.

Naomi Watts' book Dare I Say It is an Amazon bestseller

And her new book got me wondering what else Naomi uses in her beauty regime. Nestled among luxury skincare heroes including Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum and May Lindstrom The Honey Mud, I found a wonderfully affordable beauty item that you probably already own - or at least, have considered it.

Naomi is said to be a big fan of a Gua Sha, a beauty tool praised for helping to reduce inflammation and sculpt the face.

“[I can’t live without a] Gua Sha tool that you can use with any moisturizer, oil or serum" she told The Glow Memo. "It is so effective for boosting circulation, getting your blood flowing, and creating lymphatic drainage to help reduce inflammation as well as fine lines and wrinkles.”

If you're a newbie to a Gua Sha, you'll probably have at least seen one. Usually made from jade or rose quartz, they're shaped to curve the contours of the face, with a smooth-edged tool to drain toxins, release knots and boost blood circulation.

What I love about using a Gua Sha myself is that results are instant; I use mine before bed, after applying my night skincare routine, and for five minutes use the tool upwards along my cheekbones, forehead and particularly along my chin line to help define my jaw. I also use it upwards on my neck to help with lines and wrinkles, taking it to my decolletage.

It feels amazing, like a speedy massage before bed, and the lifting effects can be seen almost instantly.

Another plus? They don't have to cost the earth. You can find a Gua Sha for as little as $10 on Amazon, or if you're wanting to blow the budget, the $160 Sisley Paris Gingko Gua Sha Massage Tool is a luxurious buy that does seem to get rave reviews.

Naomi Watts married fellow actor Billy Crudup in 2023

The mother-of-two, who married fellow actor Billy Crudup in 2023, also rates an ice roller, again, another budget-friendly skin option. “I love those little ice rollers that you pop in your freezer. You can find them at all price points, but there are several you can get at Target or Amazon for really cheap. Or just grab some ice and roll it up with a paper towel if you don’t want to spend any money. Honestly, in menopause they come in handy. I use them to wake the face up—skin just doesn’t wake up as easily as it used to.

"I also use it when my face feels extra puffy, or I’m going to be on camera."