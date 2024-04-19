9 best concealers to banish blemishes & dark circles - plus expert tips for mature skin

Finding a great concealer isn't easy, but I'm here to help you make the best choice. If you're anything like me, you want a concealer that looks like skin when it's on, but you also want a concealer that can cover dark circles under the eyes, and maybe diminish the odd blemish or neutralise acne scarring.

How do we find the perfect concealer? For this, we needed the experts!

Experts in this article

Bobbi Brown, makeup artist and founder of beauty brand Jones Road

Laurretta Power, makeup artist and beauty influencer. Lauretta is a seasoned makeup and brow specialist with over 20 years of experience. From flawless complexion to stunning brows, she's committed to making every client feel confident and radiant.

Jesse Walker

Bobbi Brown says: "Concealer is the best kept secret in the world. It’s important to pay attention to hydration and how you feel. If you're tired, your skin is probably drier and you might need a formula that is extra creamy, or consider using a moisturiser."

How to find the best concealer shade for you?

Jesse Walker said: "Ideally you want your blemish-covering concealer to match your skin-tone and foundation colour."

For the under-eye, Bobbi recommends going lighter: "When it comes to shades, look for a concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin tone. Choose the shade that blends right into the side of your face and your forehead. If you don’t see it it’s the right shade for you. However, If the chosen shade isn’t bright enough for the darker areas on the face, use one in a pinky or peach tone on top of your regular skin tone."

How I found the best concealers

Makeup is personal, what works on me might not work on you, but I've scoured all the reviews online, watched hundreds of TikTok videos and I've tried plenty in order to share my top concealers to recommend. You've also got the expert recommendations as well.

The best concealers

How to apply concealer

Makeup artist Laurretta Power said: "The best concealer applicator depends on personal preference; options include brushes, sponges, or even your fingertips. Fingertips can create the lightest finish, or go with a sponge for full coverage. Experiment to see what works best for you!"

What is the best concealer for older skin?

Jesse said: "As we age, our skin often becomes drier, so it’s important to focus on products that contain hydration-boosting ingredients to ensure an even, radiant finish. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye contains both hyaluronic acid as well as anti-ageing peptides, making it a great option for this demographic."

Laurretta agrees, and tends to opt for skincare-enriched products as well: "For older skin, I love creamy, hydrating and skincare infused concealers with light-reflecting properties to avoid settling into fine lines."

Concealing wrinkles - can you do it?

Jesse said: "Make-up can’t conceal texture, but it can still help you look fabulous as you age. Make-up is for any age, it’s just about finding textures that work with your skin rather than against it. A good skincare routine is the best place to start when looking to minimise any wrinkles or skin texture, ensuring makeup applies more smoothly and lasts well throughout the day."

What are the main differences between different concealer textures?

Bobbi says: "Nothing bothers me more than concealers that are dry and cakey, you want to prep your skin well and apply moisturiser where it's most needed before applying any concealer to the areas most needed. My Jones Road Face Pencil is almost undetected and glides on with zero pulling for a ‘you skin but better’ feel."

Tricks for the under-eye when it comes to concealer?

Jesse said: "My number one tip for applying under-eye concealer is simply don’t use too much. The trick is to start in the darkest area of your eye, slowly applying and blending as you go until you reach the level of brightness you require. Applying your make-up in daylight directly in front of a mirror always ensures best results.

"When it comes to very dark or discoloured under-eyes, I think the impact of using as corrector is often overlooked. If you’re finding that your under-eyes still look grey or purple after applying concealer, you may find that using a corrector underneath will give you a better result. If your under-eyes look more purple, aim for a peach-toned corrector. If they lean more blue/green, look for a corrector with salmon or bisque tones. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish correctors are a great place to start."

Bobbi recommends The Neutralizer Pencil by Jones Road: "I suggest starting with a colour-correcting product with a pink or peach tone. This will help lighten up the dark areas. After you have colour corrected the shadows underneath your eyes, it’s time for your concealer. I’d recommend one that has yellow undertones and is one shade lighter than your foundation.

"I sometimes use two different colours, one that neutralises and gets rid of any extra darkness and one that gets rid of the dark circle. Blend with your finger or a brush - it's all down to a preference that works for you."

Can you use the same concealer for under eyes as for concealing spots/blemishes?

Bobbi says: "When it comes to covering a blemish up, you never want to use under eye concealer. Since under the eye concealer is one shade lighter than your skin tone, it will only highlight what you want to hide. Instead, choose a concealer designed for the face to spot cover any imperfections or redness."

Laurretta agrees, saying: "For blemishes, use a concealer that matches your skin tone precisely and apply with a small brush or your fingertip for targeted coverage, you can also use a green or yellow corrector to reduce any redness under your concealer."