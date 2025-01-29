Trust me, Maura Higgins WILL make you want this new nude lip combo

Maura Higgins really is hot property right now. The I'm a Celebrity star has just landed a red hot beauty campaign that she describes as a "pinch me moment" in her career - being the face of MAC's newest campaign titled 'I Only Wear MAC'.

She's not alone in this campaign - the series featuring explicit images of outspoken cultural icons such as Julia Fox, Martha Stewart, Odell Beckham Jr., Beabadoobee and Tiffany "New York" Pollard. The 'I Only Wear M·A·C' campaign is a celebration of the new M·A·C Nudes Collection – a curated lineup of 28 naughty nude shades for lips and eyes designed to complement every skin tone.

But let's talk about Maura's lipstick shall we?! The 34-year-old former Love Island contestant looks incredible in the photos, giving major bombshell energy. But it's the lipstick that I've immediately gravitated to - why? Because it's the combo of dreams. I've begged the MAC beauty PR team to tell me exactly which products she's wearing, and guess what, they've only gone and delivered the intel and I'm not gate keeping and I'm ready to share with you.

In the sizzling bathroom shots (above), you can see thats Maura's wearing the new MAC Cool Teddy Lipstick with the Cool Spice Liner. An excellent lip combo we're shopping IMMEDIATELY.

Customers are loving Cool Teddy, too. One verified review on the website writes: "This shade is a lovely cool neutral that is gorgeous by itself but also works great with alot of lip shade combos I experimented with. It matches everything! The formula is so velvety soft and feels so smooth and doesn't leave my lips feeling dry. It has great staying power, it lasted all through my day and is smudge proof. This is a must have lipstick!"

In the bedroom shots (below), we're told Maura's wearing a slightly different lipstick - MAC Fleshpot. You might have heard the name of this shade recently as it's Claudia Winkleman's absolute favourite and she wore it so much during the filming of The Traitors.

© MAC

Fleshpot contains camellia seed and rosehip oils along with pomegranate flower extract, so it's super nourishing, offering eight hours of comfort and hydration. It has a satin finish that makes your lips look fuller and visibly reduces any fine lines.

To make it even more long-lasting and to further define your lips, MAC recommends pairing it with its popular lip pencil in Oak.

"I'm seriously impressed with the pigment and feel of this lipstick," wrote one happy shopper of Fleshpot. "Very moisturising and the application is effortless. Other formulas make my lips feel dried out and look less than cute but this one is a game changer. My lips look plump and the longevity is there."

Full product breakdown of Maura's makeup below

Strobe Cream

Hyper Real Serum

Studio Fix nc45 and nw25

Studio Fix 24hr Concealer

Palette 3 matte ones 224

MACSTACK black Mascara

Brow Gel

Give Me Sun Bronzer

Blusher Grand

Fix Plus

Mineralise Powder to set

Adding every single thing to basket!

"With ‘I Only Wear MAC,’ we wanted to ignite a conversation that extends far beyond beauty,” says MAC Global Creative Director Drew Elliott. “By bringing together a bold lineup of cultural icons who are unafraid to speak their truth, we’re proving that MAC Nudes are not just about blending in – they’re about standing out and sparking pop-cultural chaos."