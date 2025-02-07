Bored of flowers? Bloom & Wild offer gorgeous gift hampers for him and her this Valentine's Day – and we have 15% off

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and while it's tradition to give (or expect) a bouquet, there's an array of other gifting options available whether you're treating a romantic partner or friend come 14 February.

As the original letterbox flower delivery company, Bloom & Wild has expanded to offer hampers, plants and sweet treats alongside its bestselling flower arrangements.

Bloom & Wild offer an array of luxury hampers in addition to its letterbox flowers and bouquets

This year Valentine's gift givers will be spoilt for choice with options for men including a Games Night Set, Men's Pamper Set with Cocktails, Wine & Cheese Hamper and Beer & Nibbles Bundle.

If you're paying tribute to a friend or relative for Galentine's, treat her to some luxe Neom minis, a Letterbox Cocktail Gift Set or a Fizzy DIY Afternoon Tea, among many other glamorous gift options.

There are options to please even the hardest-to-buy-for boyfriend

What's more, HELLO! readers can save 15% on all Bloom & Wild orders using the code HELVO15 at checkout. The code entitles all customers to 15% off one-off orders of flowers and gifts until 15/02/2025 and is valid for up to three uses per customer. The code is not valid on subscriptions or bundles.

Similar to the letterbox flowers and hand-tied bouquets (which you can also use our code to redeem), each hamper will arrive beautifully hand-wrapped in a 100% recyclable Bloom & Wild gift box, delivered to the doorstep.

I've selected some of my favourite options from the Valentine's Day shop for some gift-giving inspo...

How I chose:

My edit comprises the most unique and thoughtful selections for men (guaranteed to please even the most discerning and tricky-to-buy-for boyfriend or husband) and the most spoiling options to treat women, whether you're shopping for a girlfriend or wife, or showing your support and gratitude for a friend.

Why you should trust me:

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of product and am able to identify and edit a realm of Valentine's options into the gifts that will really impress. I am also a keen (and hopefully ever-thoughtful) gift giver as my friends and relatives will attest!

The best Valentine's Day hampers from Bloom & Wild:

The Whiskey & Nibbles Hamper Contents: A bottle of Beeble Honey Whisky (20cl, 30% ABV) Onion chutney and chilli and extra-virgin olive oil crackers from The Fine Cheese Co A jar of sweet chilli peanuts and cashews from Cutter & Squidge A box of chocolate-coated coffee beans from the Chocolatier Gift them a night cap for their Valentine's Day celebrations with this whisky and nibbles selection. Pair the barrel-aged scotch whisky with Wiltshire honey with crackers and chutney, and enjoy sweet chilli peanuts and cashews from Cutter & Squidge and crunchy coffee beans covered in cardamom-infused dark chocolate from The Chocolatier for pudding. RRP £49.00 NOW £41.65 WITH CODE HELVO15

The Wine & Cheese Hamper Contents: A 750ml bottle of Florel's Reserve Malbec Two 200g cheddar varieties (oak-smoked and regular) Onion chutney Chilli & extra-virgin olive oil crackers from The Fine Cheese Co.

Give the gift of a cheese and wine tasting they won't have to leave the house for. A bottle of Florel's full-bodied Malbec is bursting with fruity and rich chocolatey notes, washed down with oak-smoked and regular cheddar cheese, plus chilli and olive oil crackers and sticky onion chutney from The Fine Cheese Co., for a night to remember. RRP £49.00 now £41.65 with code HELVO15

Wellbeing Minis by NEOM Contents: 1 x 30ml Uplifting Hand Balm (blended with cocoa butter, shea butter, wild mint and mandarin) 1 x mini Real Luxury Candle (Lavender, Jasmine and Brazilian Rosewood) 1 x 30ml Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist (English Lavender, Sweet Basil & Jasmine) Give her the gift of pampering with this decadent set of treats from bestselling wellness brand NEOM. The trio includes an uplifting cocoa butter hand balm, mini scented candle and a pillow mist for the best beauty sleep. RRP £45.00 now £38.25 with code HELVO15

The Men's Pamper Set & Cocktails Contents: 1 x Pelegrims Facial Oil (10ml) 1 x Pelegrims Facial Balm (10ml) 1 x Pelegrims Hand Balm (10ml) 1 x premixed Old Fashioned cocktail 1 x premixed Whiskey Sour cocktail For the discerning gent, this hamper includes two of Nio's convenient but delicious pre-mixed cocktails and three skincare minis from Pelegrims, which creates products from its North Downs vineyard. Items in the range all contain active ingredients that help the skin naturally heal and replenish itself, so he can schedule some pamper time while enjoying an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour. RRP £44 now £37.40 with code HELVO15

The Fizzy Afternoon Tea Contents: 2 indulgent brownies 2 mini lemon drizzle cakes 4 buttery scones 2 mini jars of luxury clotted cream 1 pot of fruity jam 2 English breakfast teabags A 75cl bottle of organic Daylesford Prosecco A real indulgence for the lucky recipient, this twist on a classic afternoon tea features a delicious assortment of sweet and savoury treats from Cutter & Squidge, plus a bottle of Daylesford organic Prosecco to toast your besties (or boyfriend). RRP £59.00 now £50.15 with code HELVO15

The Beer & Nibbles Bundle Contents: 3 x bottles of beer from Toast Brewing (IPA, Lager and Pale Ale) A snack tin from Mr Filbert's, containing 30g of basil & coriander olives, 40g of rosemary almonds and 40g of barbeque crunchy corn With three bottles of beer including a session IPA, pale ale and lager, he'll savour this hamper which also contains an assortment of basil & coriander-flavoured olives, rosemary almonds and BBQ crunchy corn in a snack tin from Mr Fillbert's. RRP £32.00 now £27.20 with code HELVO15

The Games Night Hamper Contents: A pack of Trivia Cards from Printworks One Kocktail Old Fashioned (100ml, 24% ABV) One Kocktail Espresso Martini (100ml, 20% ABV) A pack of Mr Filberts Simply Sea Salt Mixed Nuts (40g) A pack of Mr Filberts Sweet Chilli Rice Crackers (40g) Hold your own games night with this novel set. Any foodie who loves unleashing their competitive side will enjoy this hamper, complete with cocktails and snacks. The pack of trivia cards will test their food and drink knowledge as they sip a Passion Fruit Martini or Espresso Martini, with a side of vegan savoury bites, sweet chilli rice crackers and sea salt-flavoured mixed nuts. RRP £34.00 now £28.90 with code HELVO15

The Letterbox Cocktail Gift Set Contents: 6 x100ml pre-mixed NIO cocktails in flavours: Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Garden of Russia and Gimlet Host a girls' cocktail evening with this set of six bestselling drinks by NIO. The award-winning cocktails arrive pre-mixed by their master mixologist, so all you'll have to do is pour, serve, and enjoy! RRP £42.00 now £35.70 with code HELVO15



