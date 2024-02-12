7 best last-minute Valentine's Day hampers: Chocolate, candles, champagne and a whole lot more

If you're hoping to wow your love this Valentine's Day or just show a sweet gesture a Valentine's Day hamper is a fail-safe (and always appreciated) showstopper whether you're celebrating with your longtime partner, newly started relationship or even your best couple of gal-pals - there's a treat-packed hamper for everyone to enjoy.
From luxurious chocolate treats to champagne hampers and relaxing night-in gift sets, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day hampers that your special someone will adore, from Marks & Spencer's sweet and savoury hamper, luxe Valentine's hampers from Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges, or chocolate treats from Hotel Chocolat and Cadbury. They're so good that you may be tempted to pick one up for yourself, too!
And if you're a last-minute shopper, we have even more good news, all of the hampers in our edit are available with fast delivery – and from dependable retailers from Marks & Spencer to Hotel Chocolat – so your sweetheart or galentine with receive their gift ASAP.
How we picked the best Valentine’s Day hampers
- Presentation: Valentine’s Day it’s so important to make a good (and romantic) impression. So we’ve taken into consideration not just the contents of the hamper, but also it’s packaging - the sweeter and more chic the better!
- Contents: While of course its the thought that counts, e’ve only selected hampers we’d personally love to receive, with gifts that make us swoon, from luxurious La Mer beauty treats or champagne to the chocolates we love, tender teddy bears or self-care treats.
- Price: It’s the thought that counts of course, so while you may want to spend big on your Valentine, you might have a smaller price point in mind, so we’ve included both inexpensive hampers and splurges, too.
- Delivery: The hampers listed here all have an option for quick or next-day delivery in case you’re a last-minute shopper.
Shop our favorite Valentine's Day hampers
Marks & Spencer Valentine's Day Hamper
What's inside
- Bordeaux Merlot
- Cornish Cruncher
- Belgian Milk Chocolate Florentines
- Rye Sourdough Crackers
- British Ale and Caramelised Onion Chutney
- All Butter Scottish Shortbread Homebake Style Squares
- Wicker hamper with turnlock closure included
Delivery details & more
- Delivery: Nominated Day, Free
- Not suitable for nut or peanut allergy sufferers
- Vegetarian
- Tableware shown in photo not included
Wine and dine your Valentine with this Marks & Spencer's Collection Hamper that's trending. With a bottle of red wine and a selection of nibbles including biscuits, crackers and chocolates, all wrapped up in a classic wicker hamper, it's the perfect option for a romantic wine and cheese night.
Fortnum & Mason Valentine’s Day hamper
What's inside
- Tea for Two Loose Leaf Tea Tin, 50g
- Fortnum's Rose Turkish Delight Tin, 125g
- Chocolate Gianduja Hazelnut Cake, 200g
- Heart Chocolate Selection Box, 210g
- Marzipan Hearts, 90g
- Fortnum's Personalised Blanc de Blancs Champagne, Hostomme, 75cl
- Baerii Caviar, 30g
- Dark Chocolate Macadamia Nut Biscuits, 200g
- Chocolate Covered Raspberries, 120g
- Fortnum & Mason logo medium wicker hamper included
Delivery details & more
- Next-Day delivery available
- Create your personalised champagne bottle label at checkout
- Can only be delivered within United Kingdom, excluding Channel Islands & Northern Ireland
If you want to guarantee his or her jaw will drop on 14 February, Fortnum's Valentine's hamper is the most show stopping selection on our list. It’s the only hamper that includes caviar AND a cake - not to mention sweets, tea, and a personalised bottle of champagne.
Amazon Valentine’s Day hamper
What's inside
- Wine Tumbler
- Scented candle
- Fuzzy socks
- Bath Bomb
- Diamond Bar Natural Soap
- Greeting Card
The details
- Next-day delivery available
- 4.8-star rating from Amazon shoppers
- Amazon’s choice for ‘Valentine’s Day hamper’
Show the love with Amazon’s choice for ‘Valentine’s Day hamper’ – this pretty-in-pink pamper set that includes everything they’ll need for some relaxing self care. Excuse us while we slip into our fuzzy socks and sip out of our new pink wine cup!
Selfridges Valentine's Day hamper
What's inside
- Selfridges Selection white chocolate bar 85g
- La Mer The Lip Balm 9g
- Selfridges Selection Prosecco Rosé
- Neom Bliss candle 185g
- Selfridges Selection blonde chocolate malt balls 150g
Delivery details & more
- Nominated day delivery - order by 21:00, £8.95
I can't think of anyone who wouldn't love to receive this Selfridges hamper - it ticks all the luxurious self-care boxes, from rosé bubbly and sweets, to a Neom candle and of course lush lip balm by the highly covetable La Mer. In fact, who needs a Valentine? We're tempted to treat ourselves!
Hotel Chocolat Valentine's Day hamper
What's inside
- A bottle of Hotel Chocolat signature Prosecco (20cl)
- Pink Champagne Truffles
- Chocolate Macarons
- Everything H-box w/ a variety of Hotel Chocolat chocolates
- Milky 50% Drinking Chocolate Single Serve Sachet
- 70% Drinking Chocolate Classic Single Serve Sachet
- 70% Dark Chocolat Shortbread
Delivery details and more
- Order by 6pm 13 February with Next Day Delivery, from just £4.95
- Standard delivery from just £3.95
- Gift by text available
- Click and Collect available
- Suitable for vegetarians
Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser is among our favorite hot chocolate makers, and needless to say we're big fans of the famed chocolate experts. Our pick for a Valentine's Day hamper not only gives you a chance to sample some delicious hot chocolate but also a full array of treats that are just perfect for the chocolate lover in your life. All served in a sleek gift box.
Cadbury Valentine's Day hamper
What's inside
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 180g with gift 'I love You' cardboard sleeve
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 180g
- 1 x Cadbury Milk Tray Chocolate Box 180g
- 1 x Cadbury Roses Chocolate Box 275g
- 1 x Cadbury Eclairs Chocolate Carton 350g
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Chocolate Buttons Bag 119g
- 1 x Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Bar 100g
- 1 x Cadbury Drinking Chocolate 250g
- Wicker basket included
Delivery details & more
- Next Day DPD Delivery with order placed before 4pm, £6.95
- Expedited Delivery (1-2 working days), £5.95
- Standard Delivery, 3-4 working days, £3.99
- Add a personal message at checkout
If your Valentine is in love with chocolate - and isn’t one for fizz, spa treats or savoury snacks – this is THE hamper that will go straight to their hearts. Say it with chocolate, and nothing but chocolate, with eight different Cadbury chocolate gifts including the ‘I Love You’ Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. Awwwwwww <3.
Harvey Nichols Valentine's Day hamper
What's inside
- Harvey Nichols Premier Cru Brut Champagne NV 750ml
- Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffle Heart, 200g
- Wicker basket included
Delivery details & more
- NEXT DAY DELIVERY - £8 (Not available to Channel Islands). Place your order before 3pm Monday to Sunday for next-day delivery
- HAMPER DELIVERY - £5.95. Named day delivery between Monday and Saturday.
- Glassware not included
Let's toast to romance! This Valentine's hamper is simple but sophisticated, with champagne and luxury truffles nestled in a chic double-strap reusable wicker basket. Plus, who wouldn't swoon over that sweet heart-shaped box?