These are officially the sexiest gifts for your 2024 Valentine

If you hadn’t realised, Valentine’s Day 2024 is just a week away, and with February 14 the day to show your partner/lover/situationship* (delete as appropriate) how you feel about them, you’re going to need some Valentine’s gift ideas. And for non-cheesy but hella sexy Valentine’s gifts, you can’t beat a browse and shop of Ann Summers.

Ann Summers lingerie is legendary, loved for being sultry, sexy and fun, but it’s the Ann Summers Valentine’s gifts as a whole that you should take a look. There’s gifts for her and for him, but also gifts for #powercouples - it could be your partner, bestie, sister, or even your trusted toy! Gifts start from as little as £3 for some cheeky novelty sweets, to £190 for the Womanizer Next, which is worth a read about.

And yes there’s plenty of erotic and NSFW gifts but don’t underestimate the romantic Valentine’s gifts at Ann Summers either. The lingerie includes cute designs like the Heart Bouquet range and the New Romance pink collection along with romantic games for couples and pheromone-perfumes too. And you’ll receive free delivery when you spend over £40, plus look out for offers on site like 15% off when you sign up for the Ann Summers newsletter.

With hundreds of Valentine’s gifts on the table, I’ve whittled it down to 9 of the best Ann Summers gifts to make buying a breeze…

How I chose the best Ann Summers gifts for Valentine’s

: There’s a gift whatever your budget, be it big, small or in the middle. Valentine’s appeal : I’ve included not just the sexiest Valentine’s gifts, but romantic gifts and non-cheesy gifts for your Valentine too.

: Whoever your Valentine is, and whatever your situation, there’s something for everyone including Valentine’s gifts you can buy yourself too. Availability: These gifts are selling fast, and all those listed below were in stock at time of publication.

Best Ann Summers Valentine's Gifts For Her New Romance Babydoll From the pretty pink hue to the delicate rose embroidery, this Ann Summers babydoll is a romantic buy for the woman if your life. Giving flirty vibes, it has a chiffon skirt and designed with heart-shaped hardware at the front for dialling up the romance. Available in sizes extra-small to XX-large, it’s one she’ll want to wear all year round.

£35 at Ann Summers

Personal Pleasure Set This set includes everything she needs for a night of solo pleasure, including a bullet vibrator and gel to heighten the senses.

£10.50 (save 30%) at Ann Summers

Flourishing Padded Plunge Bra Valentine’s doesn’t have to mean red or pink lingerie exclusively. This Flourishing bra and briefs set is a sexy combination of vibrant purples and blues with classic black, to make for a lingerie set she’ll want to wear throughout the year. Made from a combination of fishnet and floral embroidery, it has lurex and sequin accents for a luxurious finish. Along with a matching thong, there’s also a crotchless string, Brazilian brief, Waspie and body in the range. £25.50 (save 30%) at Ann Summers

Best Ann Summers Valentine's Gifts For Him Scratch Cards Why settle with one gift when you can give him a gift all year long? These super flirty scratch cards include a foreplay idea for you and your partner to enjoy.

£10 at Ann Summers

Lelo Hugo Massager Don’t forget to browse the sexual wellness toys for men, which includes this highly rated Lelo Vibrating Massager, designed to give him all the feels – and then some. You can wirelessly control the massager from up to 12 meters, and there’s eight settings to choose from. £170.10 (save5%) at Ann Summers

Tuxedo Bunny Outfit Sexy fancy dress is one of Ann Summers’ bestselling categories and this bunny outfit will set his pulses racing. Technically for her, we all know these outfits are for his pleasure! Includes body, bunny ears, tuxedo cuffs, bow tie collar and fishnet tights.

£28 at Ann Summers

Best Ann Summers Valentine's Gifts For Couples Aphrodisiac Massage Oil You don’t need to spend a lot to have a good time! Ann Summers’ Aphrodisiac Massage Oil will amp up that V-day massage. This pheromone infused oil has a sensual fusion of floral and woody notes, with a hint of sweet vanilla to turn on the charm.

£16 at Ann Summers

Fusion Rechargeable Remote Control Egg This sexual wellness toy has been designed to use with a partner, and has three speeds and seven pattern settings for you to explore. It can be controlled via a remote control (also without), for your partner to choose your pleasure…

£40.50 (save 10%) at Ann Summers

Naughty Or Nice Game Show your competitive side with this trio of naughty games, designed to tempt, tease and get you both seriously in the mood.

£15 at Ann Summers

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Ann Summers. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.