17 Valentine's Day gifts for him 2024: Cool present ideas he'll love
17 Valentine's Day gifts for him - this is a very last minute V-Day gift guide full of cool gifts he'll love

Have you left Valentine's Day shopping to the last minute? Don't worry, we've got your back. The best gifts for men this year... 

best valentine's day gifts for men
Leanne Bayley
Leanne Bayley
Valentine's Day is just around the corner (Wednesday) so if you're suddenly starting to panic that you've not planned the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the special man in your life, you can relax because we've got your back. 

Whether you're shopping for your boyfriend or your husband, we've compiled some easy gift ideas to celebrate the day of lurve. Whether it's a a lavish gift like an Apple Watch or a funny card courtesy of Moonpig or Etsy, chocolates and sweets, grooming essentials or just a good ol' fashioned sexy card game, this is the roundup of ideas you won't want to miss.  

Most popular Valentine's Day for men - at a glance

How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts

  • Romantic but not cheesy: Romance is nice, but we've stayed away from the super cheesy. Below you'll find gifts that are practical, romantic, stylish and maybe even a bit sexy.
  • Affordable: Valentine's Day isn't about spending a huge amount of money, is it?  We might have a few suggestions at a higher price point, but the majority of the gift suggestions for the men in your life are affordable. 
  • Personal wish lists: The writer of this article is female but we consulted the men in the HELLO! office to get their seal of approval.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for him

  1. 1/17

    Tom Ford Soleil Neige Sunlit Rose Lip Balm

    Moonpig valentine's day card

    Moonpig Valentine's Card

    Do you think your boyfriend or husband is annoying at times? Tell him in the cutest way possible with this Moonpig Valentine's Card. The text Text reads 'Happy Valentine's to the one I want to annoy for the rest of my life'.

  2. 2/17

    Amazon Phone Docking Station Key Plus Wallet Stand

    Cool docking station for men

    Rotating Docking Station

    This could well be more of a gift for you than it is for him! Is the bedside table constantly full of clutter? This dock would be ideal for him. It fits so much, you might want to buy one for your side, too! 

  3. 3/17

    Rituals The Ritual of Samurai - Medium Gift Set

    Rituals set for men

    Rituals Set

    Worth £39, this set contains a foaming shower gel, cooling shower gel, body moisturiser and facial scrub infused with the invigorating aromas of bamboo, Japanese mint, cedar and sacred wood.

  4. 4/17

    Apple Watch Series 9 With Midnight Sports Band

    apple watch series 9

    Apple Watch

    The Apple Watch makes for a great gift - especially if he loves his fitness and likes to track his exercise goals. The Workout app gives you a range of ways to train, plus advanced metrics for more insights about your workout performance. And Apple Watch comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

  5. 5/17

    Amazon Valentines Day Pick N Mix Sweets Gift

    Pick N Mix Sweets Gift

    Pick N Mix Sweets Gift

    Has the man in your life got a sweet tooth? You can't go wrong with sweets, and hopefully there will be enough there to share.

     

  6. 6/17

    Dior Sauvage Elixir 60ml

    Dior Sauvage Elixir 60ml

    Dior Sauvage

    Dior Sauvage is a very popular scent with guys, and that's because of the unique and extreme concentration of the juice. You've got notes of grapefruit, spices, organic AOP lavender, and rich woods. 

  7. 7/17

    Xbox Valentine's Card For Gamer

    Valentine's day card for xbox fan

    Gamer Valentine's Card

    Make him smile with this cute Etsy card. If he loves his XBox, this is the card for him. 

  8. 8/17

    Ann Summers Sexy Time Game

    Ann Summers Sexy Time Game

    Sexy Time Game

    Valentine's gifts can be fun, too! Spin the passion and choose an exploration card to explore. The five arousing categories include Kiss, Share, Touch, and Show and there are eight Wild Cards for him to enjoy. Take it in turns on Valentine's eve.

  9. 9/17

    Crosley Voyager Sage Portable Bluetooth Audio Turntable

    crosley record player from urban outfitters

    Vintage Record Player

    If your girlfriend has a celebrity crush on Timothee Chalamet (join the club!) this sweet treat is adorned with the Hollywood actor’s gorge face and even features a puntastic message. Talk about a clever cookie.

  10. 10/17

    Lindt Golf Balls Swiss Milk Chocolate Gift

    Lindt Golf Balls Swiss Milk Chocolate Gift

    Lindt Golf Balls

    Is he a chocoholic? And a golf lover? If the answer is yes to both, he'll love these Lindt Golf Balls. 

  11. 11/17

    Lyle & Scott Grid Texture Shirt in White

    Lyle & Scott shirt for men

    ASOS Shirt For Men

    If he loves his fashion, you can't go wrong with ASOS and there are lots of brands to choose from. This Lyle & Scott textured shirt will look cool now, and even better in the spring. 

  12. 12/17

    SKIMS Men's Underwear

    SKIMS boxers

    Skims Boxers

    If you haven't seen the photos of Usher wearing Skims yet, it's imperative that you google immediately. 

  13. 13/17

    Chipate 9 in 1 Multi Tool Pen

    9 in 1 Multi Tool Pen

    9 in 1 Multi Tool Pen

    Valentine's gifts can be practical as well. This 9 in 1 Multi Tool Pen Set features a ballpoint pen, ruler, screwdriver (flat & cross), corkscrew, mobile phone holder, touch screen pen, level and an LED flashlight. The perfect pen for all his work needs!

  14. 14/17

    Lululemon Travel Organiser

    Travel organiser from lululemon for men

    Travel Organiser

    This organizer's easy-to-pack compartments keep shirts, socks, pants, and more tucked tightly in your luggage. If your boyfriend or husband is always on his travels for work, this will be a god-send. 

  15. 15/17

    Glenfiddich 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

    Glenfiddich whiskey

    Glenfiddich Whiskey

    If he loves his whiskey, this will be a real treat on Valentine's Day. This is one of the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky brands and he'll love the warming spice, honey and rich fruit notes.

  16. 16/17

    La Tua Pasta’s Heart-Shaped Pasta

    La Tua Pasta’s heart-shaped filled pasta for Valentine’s Day

    Heart-Shaped Pasta

    To celebrate February, La Tua Pasta has created a limited edition heart-shaped pasta with their most popular fillings - and if he loves his food, he's going to love this.

    The heart-shaped pasta packs (250g, serving 1 -2), can be bought individually (from £7), or paired to create the perfect dish with accompaniments including sage butter or spicy tomato sauce, depending on which pasta-filling you choose.

    Choose from: 

    Wild Mushroom (sage butter, ve)

    British crab + mascarpone (lemon butter)

    Italian Sausage (spicy tomato sauce)

    Black truffle + ricotta (truffle butter, v)

  17. 17/17

    Funny Candle Valentine's Gift On Amazon

    amazon funny gift

    Amazon Funny Candle

    If you met online, this cute funny candle is the perfect gift for him - and it'll definitely make him laugh. And who doesn't love a candle?!  The room will be filled with the faint scent of lavender which is a great relaxing scent.

