17 Valentine's Day gifts for him - this is a very last minute V-Day gift guide full of cool gifts he'll love

Valentine's Day is just around the corner (Wednesday) so if you're suddenly starting to panic that you've not planned the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the special man in your life, you can relax because we've got your back.

Whether you're shopping for your boyfriend or your husband, we've compiled some easy gift ideas to celebrate the day of lurve. Whether it's a a lavish gift like an Apple Watch or a funny card courtesy of Moonpig or Etsy, chocolates and sweets, grooming essentials or just a good ol' fashioned sexy card game, this is the roundup of ideas you won't want to miss.

How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts

Romantic but not cheesy: Romance is nice, but we've stayed away from the super cheesy. Below you'll find gifts that are practical, romantic, stylish and maybe even a bit sexy.

Romance is nice, but we've stayed away from the super cheesy. Below you'll find gifts that are practical, romantic, stylish and maybe even a bit sexy. Affordable: Valentine's Day isn't about spending a huge amount of money, is it? We might have a few suggestions at a higher price point, but the majority of the gift suggestions for the men in your life are affordable.

Valentine's Day isn't about spending a huge amount of money, is it? We might have a few suggestions at a higher price point, but the majority of the gift suggestions for the men in your life are affordable. Personal wish lists: The writer of this article is female but we consulted the men in the HELLO! office to get their seal of approval.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for him