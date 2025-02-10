Remember Kate's rainbow umbrella? Amazon stocks it and I've never seen reviews this good!

With February 10 being National Umbrella Day (is it me or do they have a day for everything these days?) I couldn’t help but think about the Princess of Wales' iconic rainbow umbrella. Yep, it still lives rent-free in my head.

Royal fans will remember the one I mean - Kate whipped it out at the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace to stop her hair getting ruined and keep her lovely lilac LK Bennet dress dry. It did the job while making a statement, adding a bright pop of colour to her outfit instantly. I mean, who says umbrellas can’t be fashionable?

If you’re wanting to copy and get your own for those inevitable rainy days then you’ll be pleased to know Amazon stocks an identical umbrella - and my jaw hit the floor when I saw the reviews section! US shoppers can get an identical one here.

© Getty Images Kate's rainbow umbrella was an epic accessory which added a pop of colour to her outfit

I’m usually looking for a 4.5 out of 5 rating, or close to 60% five-star reviews to recommend a product. But the Collar and Cuffs London Windproof Srong Umbrella has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 and a whopping 89% five-star rating! I shop Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online and I can’t remember ever seeing such a high score as this, wow!

It’s also a designated ‘Amazon’s Choice product, which signals a highly-rated, well-priced product that’s ready to shop immediately.

This umbrella has a triple-layer reinforced frame and is windproof against gusts of up to 60mph, so you don’t have to worry about it blowing inside out on you. It’s also fully waterproof and UV resistant, as well as being tear-resistant and rust-resistant.

The canopy is both strong and sizeable, so you can expect full coverage. Reviews note that’s easily big enough for two people. And it even keeps your legs dry. When open, it has a generous 120cm arc with a 103cm diameter. When it’s closed, this brolly measures 85cm from tip to handle.

It’s also designed to be opened one-handed - just click the button on the base of the handle and it’s up in seconds.

What are verified shoppers saying about the rainbow umbrella?

The review section is impressive. I’ve never seen the words “love” and “fantastic” repeated so much! “Sturdy” is another word frequently used to describe it.

Says one happy shopper: “I love this umbrella. It's sturdy, has beautiful colours and just a lovely finish on it. The handle is soft with lovely stitching. It's not too heavy. Looks gorgeous in the umbrella stand so when not in use it's decorative! I would recommend.”

Another satisfied reviewer says: “The button to put it up has a very smooth action, pulling it back down does not involve getting nipped by metal, it’s a lovely smooth operation and it clicks into place.

“The tie that goes around it to keep it folded has a strong popper not velcro which is great. It also comes with a purple cover that has a handle and can be worn on your shoulder.”

As with any product, there were some quibbles. Some shoppers didn’t like the raised seams on the handle and said it was uncomfortable to hold. There were also mixed reviews as to the weight of the umbrella—some shoppers said it was heavy, and others disputed this. The weight is listed in the product specification as 399.16g, which is roughly the same as a tin of beans, so bear that in mind before ordering.

Oh, and there’s also a small handbag size version of this umbrella available, so that might be a good solution for anyone looking for something a little more compact and lighter that still does the job of keeping you dry when those sudden downpours happen!