Loved the pearl necklace Princess Kate wore at the Remembrance Festival? It's more affordable than you might think

Pearls are (of course) timeless but they were also seen all over the autumn/winter 2024 runways. From Miu Miu to Moschino and Balmain, they were everywhere - and it seems the Princess of Wales has taken note.

On Saturday night, Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, and accessorised her elegant black coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and a pearl necklace by Monica Vinader.

The Princess of Wales attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance ceremony on Saturday

The beautiful Nura Pearl Necklace is made from 18k solid gold, carefully layered on top of 925 sterling silver and finished with a freshwater pearl pendant. While much of the senior royal's jewellery collection is worth thousands, this retails for just £128 (or $186 in the US) and is still available to shop online.

Kate first debuted the necklace in 2022 during a royal visit to Copenhagen in Denmark, stepping out wearing it twice during her trip. Two months later she wore it again, looking stunning styling it with a cream skirt suit by Self Portait as she visited the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives in London.

© Neil Mockford Kate stunned in the pearl necklace and a Self Portrait skirt suit in 2022

Monica Vinader is no stranger to celebrity and royal fans. The high street jewellery brand has been worn by Kate before when she was pictured wearing the (no longer available) Riva Diamond Necklace and Riva Earrings to attend the the Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards at the Natural History Museum in London in 2014.

She was later seen in the Siren Earrings in Green Onyx during a royal tour of Canada in 2016.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wears emerald Monica Vinader earrings in 2016

Both Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle have also been spotted wearing Monica Vinader, as well as celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Scarlett Johansson.

The British brand has a focus on sustainability, using only recycled gold and silver, and offers everything from delicate styles to more statement colourful pieces.

If you love Kate's pearl necklace but your budget is a bit lower, you can actually buy the pearl and the chain seperately. So consider ordering just the pendant for £70 and adding it to a necklace you already own.

Alternatively, Lily and Roo has an almost identical style on sale for just £60. The chain is available in several different finishes.