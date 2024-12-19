I tried on Princess Kate's most famous affordable party dress and here's my honest opinion

I'm going to start by saying that I'm not usually a dress person. I wish I was but I struggle feeling comfortable in a dress, and find myself feeling a bit conscious of the tummy area. But in the name of research, and mild curiosity, I wanted to know what it would feel like to wear a dress loved by Princess Kate.

Y'see, this is a dress 42-year-old Kate has worn on a couple of occasions, so it's obviously a dress she feels confident in and comfortable wearing. The dress in question is the £460 red sparkly Needle & Thread dress ($719 if you're reading this in the states) she wore at a reception for heads of State and Government at Buckingham Palace in London back in January 2020, and again in 2022, for her ‘Together At Christmas’ Christmas Carol Service. What an absolute treat for the eyes!

Catherine looked sublime on both occasions, and because the dress is still stocked on the website and is still super popular, I thought it was about time I gave it a little try on to see if a midsize woman like me could pull off such a dazzling gown.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing the Needle & Thread dress at Buckingham Palace on January 20, 2020

I actually requested this dress to try on for a bigger feature for The Royal Club (PS. if you've not joined HELLO!'s Royal Club newsletter Substack, you're missing some amazing posts about our beloved royal family). If you want to see the post I wrote about Kate's festive wardrobe, you can read it here.

To be transparent, I returned the dress back to the brand as it was just a loan, and I am under no pressure to give a positive review about the dress, I will share the positives as well as the negatives.

So let's start at the beginning, shall we?! The dress arrived so fast and it was packaged so beautifully. It came wrapped up in a box and it was a joy to open. It felt a bit like Christmas Day actually. After seeing the photos of Princess Kate wearing this dress, you can't help but feel almost starstruck when you see it in real life.

I immediately went to try it on. It’s a heavy dress (it's like an arm-workout just carrying it upstairs) but bizarrely it doesn’t feel overwhelming when you try it on. I ordered a UK size 14 (US 12) and I would say it’s true to size.

© Leanne Bayley RepliKate time! I felt like a royal in this embellished gown. And I love that it went perfectly with my festive Burga phone case

I usually wouldn’t want something so tight on the body but it’s a flattering cut, and I felt very regal as soon as I added heels – Manolo Blahnik’s – another favourite brand of Catherine’s. While she opted for red suede heels, I went for black. I also wore a pair of Soru earrings for the perfect RepliKate moment.

© Leanne Bayley Someone invite me somewhere fabulous so I have an excuse to buy this dress in the future

I will say that Kate’s dress looked like a brighter red than the one I tried on. I assume that’s down to the camera flashes. But regardless, there’s no denying it’s an exquisite garment and one to consider if you have a formal gathering over the holidays. I think it would be incredible for New Years, but if the dress is too bright for you, it also comes in dark green.

EXACT MATCH: Needle & Thread Aurora Dress © Getty Kate Middleton wearing red sequin Needle & Thread dress £460 AT NEEDLE & THREAD $719 AT NEEDLE & THREAD US

About the Aurora Ballerina Dress

The light-catching ankle-length dress is decorated with red shimmering sequins, and was inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth. Made in India, the Aurora Ballerina is a long-sleeve dress with pretty floral elements, and the tulle fabric is adorned with tonal sequins. The bodice is partially lined and the skirt is fully lined. The dress is done up at the back with a concealed zip (you will need help doing this dress up, in my opinion).

© Needle & Thread The embellishment on the Needle & Thread dress

Pros and cons of the Aurora dress

Pros:

Royal-approved

Beautiful

Regal

Fits nicely and is well made

Cons:

Heavy (but that's expected)

Sequins may shed over time

Zip is small (you might need a spare pair of hands)

Will Princess Kate's Aurora dress go on sale?

The brand has a Winter sale taking place right now, but Catherine's exact dress didn't make the cut (no surprises there!). But I did find the ankle length version on sale - the Margo Ankle Gown - with 40% off. If you're in the US, visit the US Needle & Thread website.

© Getty Images Princess Kate gives a lesson in styling with her matching red accessories

Overall verdict - is Princess Kate's Needle & Thread dress worth the price tag?

If you've got the perfect occasion to wear a dress like this to, and your budget allows, you should totally buy it. It's a beautiful dress and feels very well made. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if we see Princess Charlotte wearing it in years to come, it really is that timeless. Overall, I will admit that it was fabulous to try on a dress with a royal seal of approval.

If it's out of your budget, check out the following dresses for a similar vibe.