The Princess of Wales' pop-up shop: 14 of the royal's go-to brands

The Princess of Wales loves her designer threads and her high street pieces in equal measure. If you want to replikate, we've created a pop-up shop of her favourite brands for you to browse. Perfect if you want to treat yourself just like a royal would.

Princess Kate famously has her own unique sense of style, and rarely puts a foot wrong. The mum-of-three has stayed loyal to a lot of fashion brands over the years in the royal spotlight - from Reiss to LK Bennett and Alexander McQueen, but in recent years has enjoyed discovering newer designers to wear.

For example, she's become quite the collector of Alessandra Rich dresses. The fashion designer is known for her playful polka-dot midis and vintage-inspired gowns and Kate has obviously become quite the fan.

Where does Kate Middleton shop?

Just like many of us, Princess Kate is likely to shop online. While she's a big fan of Zara, we can't quite imagine the royal roaming the store and queuing up for the fitting rooms. As well as perusing online, Kate and her personal stylist Natasha Archer will have strong relationships with brands and will likely co-ordinate bespoke pieces for her to wear. Scroll down for more of Kate's go-to fashion brands.

Reiss

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a Reiss blazer for a visit to RAF Brize Norton in 2021

In the early years, Kate’s name was synonymous with Reiss. She has been a longtime fan of the UK-based fashion brand and famously wore the Reiss Nanette dress in her engagement portrait. Recently, Kate's opted for luxe tailoring from the brand and in 2021 she instantly caused a mass sell out after wearing the Larrson blazer.

With its tailored fit, gold-tone buttons and double breasted design, we think Kate would love the new Tally blazer.

Boden

© JUSTIN TALLIS Princess Kate wore Boden's Hambledon Scallop Jumper in Azalea Pink for an East London school visit in 2021

Princess Kate loves to wear British staple Boden - from its chic and sweet cardigans to floaty summer dresses and pretty pussy-bow blouses. Princess Charlotte often wears the brand, too!

We think Kate would love Boden's new Eva cashmere jumper in pink. It's cut with an easy-to-style regular fit.

Alessandra Rich

Princess Kate attended Royal Ascot 2022 and opted for an Alessandra Rich dress

One of Kate's newer favourite luxury brands - Alessandra Rich - is responsible for most of Kate's polka dot ensembles in recent years, like her Royal Ascot 2022 outfit, and the navy collared polka dot dress which reminded many of Princess Diana's 80s style.

The Italian designer has since revealed that Kate's late mother-in-law is one of her main inspirations, telling Tatler: "I'm drawn to history's polite rebels, such as Princess Diana, and I want to embody that spirit in the Alessandra Rich woman."

Made from silk crepe de chine, we think Kate would look beautiful in this Alessandra Rich Lace-Trimmed Polka-Dot Dress.

Aspinal of London

© Getty Images Princess Kate carrying her trusty Aspinal of London handbag

Kate loves her handbags and Aspinal of London is one of the mid-luxury brands she favours. She owns two 'Mayfair' box bags and often carries her favourite clutch from Aspinal.

Kate's Midi Mayfair Handbag is so chic and still available to shop.

Monica Vinader

© Getty Images Princess Kate can be seen wearing her Monica Vinader pearl necklace

Kate's love for Monica Vinader goes way back, and she owns a number of pieces from the affordable British brand. Her green onyx earrings appear to be her favourites, and she's also worn this elegant necklace with a lustrous freshwater pearl suspended from an adjustable fine chain on several occasions.

We think Kate would love the Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings - and they're a sell-out style.

Emilia Wickstead

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales visits Harvard University in 2022 wearing Emilia Wickstead

The Princess is fond of Emilia Wickstead's elegant dresses - in fact, she loves them so much that she often buys the same style in different colourways.

We think Kate would love this stunning new Capucine Taffeta Faille Cocktail Dress, which comes in a delicate and demure floral print.

& Other Stories

© Getty Images Princess Kate styled her & Other Stories jeans with a Chloé blazer

Kate has begun shopping at high street favourite & Other Stories in recent years - her go-to straight-leg jeans are from the brand, as well as a gorgeous floral dress she wore at the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019.

Now called the Slim Jeans, Kate's favourite pair is always selling out, but you can currently shop them in several sizes.

Really Wild

Kate wears a heritage jacket by Really Wild with a pair of skinny jeans

The Princess even looks chic during outdoor activities. She stepped out in a heritage jacket by Really Wild in the Lake District in 2021, styling it with black skinny jeans and Chloé boots.

A favourite label of Kate's for years, we think she'd also love this Clifford Belted Jacket in trending suede.

Alexander McQueen

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales visits HMP High Down in 2023 and opted for Alexander McQueen

There's no doubt that Kate has a special relationship with her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton formerly at Alexander McQueen - and she has continued to wear luxurious pieces from the fashion house ever since her royal wedding day. Her signature favourites include military-inspired pieces, tailored coats and custom gowns.

We think Kate would love this ivory Crepe Blazer from the new collection. It features beautifully precise tailoring and a slim silhouette.

M&S

© WPA Pool Princess Kate in Battersea Park wearing Marks & Spencer trousers

Who can forget Kate's sell-out pink trouser suit from M&S? Or her ultra-popular bargain trainers? The royal loves championing the British high street in her Marks & Spencer favourites.

With their cropped, straight-leg fit and range of shades, we think Kate would love these M&S Cotton Rich Straight Leg Ankle Grazer Chinos - and they're just £25.

Ghost London

© Instagram Princess Kate wearing the 'Boo' blouse by Ghost London

Princess Kate has sparked a sell-out on the Ghost London website on many an occasion, and she has a number of pretty dresses from the collection. Back in 2021 - to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Prince William - Kate chose a blue floral number from Ghost to pose for a smiling portrait - proving her love for the brand.

With its shirt-style midi length cut, we think Kate would love the Bethan Dress from Ghost's new collection.

LK Bennett

© Getty Images Princess Kate wears an LK Bennett dress to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2018

This is a brand that goes way back for Kate, who has worn LK Bennett ever since her early days as a member of the royal family. There was a time when she wouldn't be seen without her pale beige heels from the brand - these days, she prefers its timeless dresses and colour-pop blazers.

You can still shop her gorgeous Mortimer Polka Dot Silk Dress, and it's now on sale.

Whistles

Princess Kate wore her Whistles blouse for a phone call Park Sports Hub

Another British classic, Kate favours the chic staples at Whistles, too. In May 2021, she proved her timeless style by rewearing a Whistles blouse dating back to 2008 - which she in fact wore for her 2010 engagement photos, taken by Mario Testino at St James' Palace.

With its rich navy hue and pleated front panel, we think Kate would love Whistles' new Maya Pintuck Detail Blouse.

Gianvito Rossi

© WireImage The Princess of Wales stepped out in Gianvito Rossi shoes for a visit to The Foundling Museum in London

Gianvito Rossi is arguably Kate's favourite brand for classic heels - the Italian shoes are known to be extremely comfortable. She even owns the same style in nine different colours.

We think Kate would love the 105 Lace Pumps - a trending twist on the classic style.