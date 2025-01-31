I spotted this M&S houndstooth boucle jacket - it's giving me Princess Kate vibes

I think we've made it our life's work on the shopping team to find Princess Kate's looks for less. The royal is one of the chicest women in the world so it's no wonder we're always seeking out the best Princess Kate fashion lookalikes.

And on my daily perusal of what's new in at M&S, I noticed this stunning, expensive looking tweed fringed jacket and it immediately made me think of one Princess Kate has worn.

Princess Kate at Twickenham wearing her houndstooth coat

Cast your mind back to 2022, when Kate, along with Prince William and Prince George sat in the royal box for the England v Wales Guinness 6 Nations game at Twickenham. Kate wore the Knightsbridge Coat by one of her favourite British brands, Holland & Cooper.

At the time, fashion onlookers loved the classic yet edgy look of the £599 coat, with its black and white houndstooth print and big gold buttons.

And if you loved the classic monochromatic look of her coat, I'd get snapping up the M&S lookalike royal jacket because it's only £69. Hello royal bargain!



Although shorter than Kate's original version, it's a far more wearable length. Sitting just below the waist, it has the same vibe as Kate's with a houndstooth black and white print and big statement buttons.

The M&S jacket taps into another of Kate's favourite trends, the boucle jacket. It's tweed-material and slight fringed hem make it a more trendy version while still sitting in the classic lane.

Designed in a regular fit, it has a neat round neckline and the patch pockets are a traditional touch. Available in sizes 6-24, what I love most about the M&S jacket is that its timeless yet trendy. I could see this being worn with a smart black trouser and silk shirt as easily as I could with stonewash jeans, a crew neck tshirt and sneakers.

It's also a great alternative to a blazer, if you're suffering from blazer fatigue; wear it to the office with indigo jeans and loafers layered over a grey Tshirt or throw on over a simple black dress. It's giving Sloane ranger in the best possible way.

Kate wore her houndstooth coat with black skinny jeans, a black roll neck and heeled pumps, which is quite a classic look for Kate. A houndstooth coat, or boucle jacket, smartens up those staple items.

Houndstooth as a pattern has been synonymous with the royals and British elite for years, with Princess Diana being a big wearer of houndstooth. The distinctive pattern is recognised by a check, usually woven into wool or tweed. The design is normally in black and white, but you can find iterations of it in red, navy and green.