Claudia Winkleman just wore my dream winter coat - and it's £89 from M&S
Claudia Winkleman attends the opening party for Broadwick Soho on October 26, 2023 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Claudia's chic Marks & Spencer coat looks so expensive

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
3 minutes ago
From her heritage blazer on The Traitors to a structured black style on the BAFTAs red carpet, Claudia Winkleman loves a power coat. 

On Tuesday, the TV star shared her latest look in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, and I knew I needed her jacket immediately. 

Claudia styled her coat with a cardigan and brogues© @marksandspencer
Claudia styled her coat with a cardigan and brogues

The M&S coat has a longline cut with a single button fastening, and comes in the most gorgeous chocolate brown hue with a textured finish. Made from a wool blend, it will keep you cosy during even the coldest months. It also features a smart collared neckline and two practical side pockets.

Retailing for just £89 (or $159 in the US), it's far more affordable than most styles you'll find on the high street but you can't tell by looking at it. 

M&S Textured Collared Longline Coat Wool

M&S coat

It's currently available in all sizes from a UK 6-24, but it's trending online and selling fast.

"Found what we'll be wearing all winter, thanks @claudiawinkle." M&S captioned the Instagram post.

The coat is rated 5/5 online, with one customer writing: "This is such a smart coat! The colour and material are stunning!"

While another said: "This is a gorgeous coat in a really rich chocolate colour. It’s much warmer than I expected it to be and looks really stylish. It’s a long coat but not one that swamps you."

"Lovely coat, lovely colour. l am a 14/16 fit so went for a 16 which is perfect, nice and long as well. Well made and great price," one added.

While another customer wrote: "I saw this coat recommended in a magazine and bought it immediately. I got an 8, although I’m usually a 10, and it’s a perfect fit. Lovely quality material."

Claudia looked so chic styling hers with a studious grey cardigan that's just £35 at M&S and a matching £39 skirt She completed the look with bare legs and brogues.

I also love how M&S have paired it with straight-leg leather trousers, a cosy sweater and heeled boots - perfection.

If you're shopping for a winter coat, take a look at Frankie Bridge's recommendation too. She shared a longline style from Topshop in her latest fashion round-up, that's more of a camel shade but equally covetable.

The mum-of-two looked amazing posing in a fitted navy co-ord with the jacket slung over her shoulders. It's still available to shop in all sizes and it retails for £115/$199 at ASOS.

