Claudia Winkleman just wore my dream winter coat - and it's £89 from M&S

From her heritage blazer on The Traitors to a structured black style on the BAFTAs red carpet, Claudia Winkleman loves a power coat.

On Tuesday, the TV star shared her latest look in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, and I knew I needed her jacket immediately.

© @marksandspencer Claudia styled her coat with a cardigan and brogues

The M&S coat has a longline cut with a single button fastening, and comes in the most gorgeous chocolate brown hue with a textured finish. Made from a wool blend, it will keep you cosy during even the coldest months. It also features a smart collared neckline and two practical side pockets.

Retailing for just £89 (or $159 in the US), it's far more affordable than most styles you'll find on the high street but you can't tell by looking at it.

It's currently available in all sizes from a UK 6-24, but it's trending online and selling fast.

"Found what we'll be wearing all winter, thanks @claudiawinkle." M&S captioned the Instagram post.

The coat is rated 5/5 online, with one customer writing: "This is such a smart coat! The colour and material are stunning!"

While another said: "This is a gorgeous coat in a really rich chocolate colour. It’s much warmer than I expected it to be and looks really stylish. It’s a long coat but not one that swamps you."

"Lovely coat, lovely colour. l am a 14/16 fit so went for a 16 which is perfect, nice and long as well. Well made and great price," one added.

While another customer wrote: "I saw this coat recommended in a magazine and bought it immediately. I got an 8, although I’m usually a 10, and it’s a perfect fit. Lovely quality material."

Claudia looked so chic styling hers with a studious grey cardigan that's just £35 at M&S and a matching £39 skirt She completed the look with bare legs and brogues.

I also love how M&S have paired it with straight-leg leather trousers, a cosy sweater and heeled boots - perfection.

If you're shopping for a winter coat, take a look at Frankie Bridge's recommendation too. She shared a longline style from Topshop in her latest fashion round-up, that's more of a camel shade but equally covetable.

The mum-of-two looked amazing posing in a fitted navy co-ord with the jacket slung over her shoulders. It's still available to shop in all sizes and it retails for £115/$199 at ASOS.