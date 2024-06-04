Frankie Bridge has found the 'perfect' white trousers for summer - and they're just £39 at M&S

There are few summer fashion staples more comfortable, chic or versatile than white linen trousers. Shopping for a new pair? Frankie Bridge has found the most stunning style, and they're so affordable.

The mum-of-two looked amazing as she posed for a selfie in the wide-leg trousers, completing the look with a trending ASOS leopard print bomber jacket and a raffia sling bag from COS.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "You guys are loving leopard print in Faves edits at the moment so I had to out this jacket in this week! It's a really great price and it's gonna sell out fast. White linen trousers are worth investing in - find a good pair and you'll get serious wear out of them! These ones are the perfect fit and look a bit smarter than a typical drawstring style."

© @frankiebridge I love Frankie's statement summer ensemble

The linen trousers are from M&S and are a little more formal than your average pull-on pair. They have front pleats for a more tailored feel, and a hook bar and zip fastening to give them a clean finish. Retailing for just £39.50, they're available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths. You can also shop them in black and green.

I love how Frankie styled them with a contrasting print for a statement look, but if you're shopping for a linen suit, there's also a matching blazer and waistcoat.

Linen is designed to be lightweight and breezy, so its suitable to wear even on those heatwave days. A wide-leg silhouette is flattering on everyone and really does go with everything - from trainers to heeled sandals and crop tops to cardigans - so consider them an essential in your new season wardrobe.

But don't just trust Frankie that these are the perfect pair, shoppers are also singing their praises, with one writing: "Honestly, the best pair of white linen trousers I have ever owned! Super flattering, stay in shape (as much as possible with linen!) and wash well."

While another review said: "Lovely trousers, perfect for the summer, nice material and great fit."

And one wrote: "I have been looking for a good quality pair of wide leg linen trousers that don’t cost a fortune and found these, good quality linen, hang nice and don’t crease too badly."

If you're in the market for a pair of formal white linen trousers but your budget is a little higher, COS has just dropped this £110 tailored pair with an adjustable buttoned tab so they can be worn low-slung or high-waisted.

Or Reformation has this 100% linen pair for £198 with a flared silhouette and high-waisted belt with buckle detail.