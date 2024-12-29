Sienna Miller’s viral M&S sequin dress is amazing for New Year’s Eve - and it’s just dropped in the sale

When Sienna Miller dropped her latest M&S collection back in October, the internet went into meltdown.

Drawing inspiration from legendary New York nightclub Studio 54, the partywear edit was epic, with everything from luxurious satin dresses to romantic ruffles, tiger printed tailored co-ords and sequins galore.

As expected, pieces sold out seriously quickly (we’re talking minutes), but they’ve since been restocked and now some of the collection has just landed in the sale, including my favourite sequin dress.

The vintage-style mini was worn by the fashion icon herself and is super flattering with its figure-skimming shift cut. Said to be inspired by Sienna’s own favourite party dress, it’s perfect to wear this New Year’s Eve.

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Sequin Mini Dress £60 (save 40%) at M&S

If you’ve left your outfit planning until the last minute (guilty), you can still order it to arrive in time. It’s currently available in UK sizes 6-16 and is now retailing with 40% off. That's £60, down from £99.

I’d style it with a pair of sheer 20 denier tights and platform heels, adding a leather jacket or a long-line wool coat, statement silver earrings and a red lip. If you want to go a little more casual, I think it would also look great with knee-high heeled boots.

It’s worth the investment as you could wear it all year round. It’s ideal for sequin-themed hen parties or even a festival - just add a pair of sunnies like Sienna.

© Marks & Spencer Sienna Miller makes a sequin dress look like the height of cool

The dress has so many glowing reviews, with one writing: "Perfect shape and design. Expensive but amazing quality."

While another said: "Love love love this sequin mini dress. Compared to others I’ve tried from various top notch brands this one is the real winner. It fits beautifully, not too tight, not too loose. It’s silky lined, so not scratchy from the sequins."

And another added: "With a gorgeous vintage art-deco design, this mini-dress hangs beautifully with the perfect amount of swish. I am a 12/14 in size but went for the 12 with a bra that didn’t make me too busty because it looked more slimming. Feels like really good quality. Great design. I tried the sequin bow dress in this range for choice, but this one was the clear winner."

Another piece on my wishlist is the stunning Red Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress, which has a sultry thigh-high slit and a flattering draped waist. It’s down from £79 to £48, but you'll have to be quick, several sizes have now sold out.

I also love the Animal-Print Tie-Neck Blouse which is now priced at £60. It’s made from pure silk and has playful tie detail. I’d wear it as part of the co-ord or with wide-leg tailored trousers.