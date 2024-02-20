The super affordable Marks & Spencer bag that legit looks like an Hermès Kelly

Designer bags. Who doesn't love them? Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Loewe, the list goes on and on. But there's a handbag that just screams luxury, and that's the Hermès Kelly.

There's now a whopping eight sizes to choose from, and our favourite Gen Z gals have been converting the mini in particular. Kylie Jenner, her little girl Stormi, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and of course, the uber posh Victoria Beckham.

© MEGA Victoria Beckham owns countless Hermès bags

If you have a spare £25k, (lucky you) you'll be able to treat yourself to the bag of all bags, but if not, you need to head to high street favourite Marks & Spencer, quickly. Why? Because the Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag, £39.50 / $69.99 is seriously trending right now.

And it's not just me saying this. The founder of Sellier Knightsbridge - a popular reseller destination of authentic designer superbrands - has taken to Instagram with a side-by-side view of the Hermès Kelly and the M&S bag, and she opens up the video holding the M&S bag, and says: "I have bought a Hermès Kelly for £40, I'm not joking."

She then clutches the Kelly in one hand and the M&S lookalike in the other, and she says: "This is the sold out Kelly dupe. Right here I have the original ... so what do we think? Is this a dupe or is this [the Kelly] still the dream?"

The 'Faux Leather Top Handle Tote Bag' from the much-loved M&S Collection range costs just £39.50, this gorgeous little number stopped me in my tracks when I clocked it in store. It has the same square shape, the eye-catching twist lock, delicate stitching and even a detachable cross-body strap for that laid-back vibe. OK, it's not made of 'rare heritage leather' like the Hermès, but it sure looks and feels great quality. Available in two classic shades, latte and black, it looks luxurious.

It's available in the Latte shade in the US $69.99 AT M&S US

Personally, I think it's pretty obvious that it's not an identical match, but how could it be? Though it does heavily inspired by the designer bag, and if you were thinking of investing, it would be amazing to figure out if this shape bag would work with your existing wardrobe. Or, an Hermes Kelly might be way out of your price range, and this might be the only solution.

Because this bag is a classic, structured design, it is so easy to incorporate into any outfit. You could easily wear it cross-body over a chic floral dress and boots, but my favourite way to rock it, is to team it with straight leg jeans, ballet flats, a white T-shirt and a cool oversized blazer. Trendy and smart, the bag really brings the look together in a polished way, making you look well-put together. I'm a big fan.

© Sophie Bates The Latte shade looks irresistible as well

And it seems like I'm not the only one. The bag has racked up some majorly positive reviews online from shoppers, which is always a great starting point. If the customers are happy, you know you're quids in.

One reviewer wrote: "Looks way more expensive than it was. Stylish and I will use it for special occasions." Another quipped: "Bought as a present for my daughter in law, she loves it. Sections and pockets make it practical, along with the choice of either handbag or shoulder/cross body bag. The high quality of the materials make it look far more expensive than it is."

A third added: "Lovely bag , small enough to look elegant, large enough to put all your essentials in. Looks more expensive than it was. Would highly recommend."

I can see a pattern here, can you? Expensive looking, but the price tag is not. We're totally sold.

© Jacopo Raule Fashion influencer Tamara Kalinic is known for her huge collection of Hermès bags

A little bit of fashion history for you regarding the Kelly bag. It featured on shelves way back in the 1950s and many consider it the original IT bag. It even inspired the Birkin bag, which of course, was created with actress Jane Birkin in mind. According to the Hermes website the idea was born in the sky in 1984, on a flight from Paris to London. It states: "British actress Jane Birkin, sitting next to Jean-Louis Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès (1978-2006), was complaining that she couldn't find a bag suitable for her needs as a young mother. A born creator with a keen eye, he immediately sketched a supple and spacious rectangular holdall with a burnished flap and saddle stitching. With a dedicated space for her baby’s bottles!"

Sleek, sharp edges, a dainty flap top and of course, the lock and key centre point, it's just so ladylike, classic and even though it was created long ago, it has stood the test of time by still being in Vogue many, many years later.