7 luxury winter perfumes to gift this Christmas

All the clichés apply, like the best things coming in small packages. And that it’s the gift that keeps on giving… perfume is always a good idea.

Bound up in symbolism and storytelling, fragrance sparks joy and conveys sentiment, much like jewellery.

Amouage Guidance 46 Exceptional Extrait

If you’re looking for a spirited scent to uplift a loved one, there’s the new Amouage Guidance 46 Extrait de Parfum. A perfume of grand proportions, it opens with clean, crisp pear – so you don’t expect the woody, floral notes that follow, let alone frankincense and wisps of smoke. £425 at Harvey Nichols

Notes: Pear, Incense, Hazelnut, Rose Water, Pink Pepper, Bitter Almond, Saffron, Rose, Sambac Jasmine, Osmanthus, Cistus, Sandalwood, Akigalawood, Ambergris, Vanilla, Ambrette, Georgywoood, Cypriol

Ormonde Jayne Kashmir Eau de Parfum

For something warm with a hint of spice, try Ormonde Jayne’s Kashmir Eau de Parfum, where saffron and cardamom meet sandalwood, mixed with musk and myrrh. £175 at Selfridges

Notes: Bergamot, Cardamom, Coriander Seed, Saffron, Pink Pepper, Jasmine, Iris, Rose, Blue Poppy, Himalayan Fir, Deodar, Sandalwood, Cashmeran, Benzoin, Vanilla, Patchouli, Incense, Myrrh, Musk

Perfumer H Saddle Eau de Parfum

If you like the idea of a leathery fragrance that’s not at all bookish, there’s Saddle Eau de Parfum by Perfumer H. Evoking a smooth, butter-soft leather with a little citrus sparkle and hints of vanilla, you can buy it in a beautiful handblown bottle. £560 at Perfumer H

Notes: Bergamot, Aldehydes, Orange Flower Absolute, Asmin Absolute Egypt, Patchouli Indonesia, Benzoin Resin, Vanilla Abs, Amber

Marc-Antoine Barrois Ganymede Eau de Parfum

For more of a suede scent, Marc-Antoine Barrois’s Ganymede Eau de Parfum is a creamy, bittersweet blend with cool, metallic undertones that has already acquired a cult following among beauty editors. £190 at Harrods

Notes: Mandarin, Saffron, Violet, Chinese Osmanthus, Immortelle, Akigalawood

Dior J’adore L’or Essence de Parfum

This year, some of our favourite fragrances are turning out in bespoke or limited-edition bottles. Dior’s J’adore L’or Essence de Parfum, a swirl of smooth, honeyed jasmine, comes with complimentary engraving. £204 at Dior

Notes: Jasmine, Rose, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Amber, French Labdanum, Patchouli

Chanel No 5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel No 5 eau de parfum is available in a snow-capped bottle this Christmas. Woven from silk and applied by hand, this seasonal spruce-up makes for a precious keepsake. £175 at Chanel

Notes: Aldehydes, Ylang-Ylang, Neroli, Bergamot, Lemon, Iris, Jasmine, Rose, Orris Root, Lily-of-the-Valley, Civet, Musk, Sandalwood, Amber, Moss, Vanilla, Vetiver, Patchouli

Acqua di Parma x India Mahdavi Venetian

As part of the Acqua di Parma x India Mahdavi Venetian Holiday Collection, you can invest in one of these Murano glass masterpieces for your scent – we love the aromatic Colonia Essenza. £1,440 at Acqua di Parma & £104 at Acqua di Parma

Notes: Lemon, Orange, Bergamot, Mandarin, Grapefruit, Neroli, Petitgrain, Rosemary, Lily of the Valley, Rose Accord, Jasmine Accord, Cloves, Vetiver, Patchouli, White Musk, Amber

Let us spray

At this time of year, when we’re sporting higher necklines and hemlines to cope with wintry weather, it’s wise to wear a fragrance that really sings. Apply it to pulse points – the wrists, neck, behind the ears – where the skin is warmest.

To make it last, spritz onto freshly moisturised skin or hair. Finally, a gentle reapplication during the day can give you and your scent an instant lift.

How I choose the products

As Hello! Beauty Director, I am sent samples to try and I have the opportunity to question the founders and formulators behind most brands. These are the products I would spend my own hard-earned pennies on.

Why you should trust me

When I’m not directing shoots, interviewing experts or camping out backstage at fashion week, I’m mostly swatching, spritzing and sharing out products - trying to figure out what really works. I love print magazines and have been writing for weekly and monthly publications for over 15 years, but I’m starting to see how gratifying it can be to do away with lead times and report on new brands and emerging trends for online, too.