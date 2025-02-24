Cat Deeley returns to This Morning in stylish £27.99 H&M shirt - and the fashionistas agree

Cat Deeley returned to her day job on Monday morning, fresh from a week off with her family on a skiing holiday. She looked like she had a fabulous time, but now she's back on the This Morning sofa, ready for lights, camera, and action!

The 48-year-old dressed to impress for her first day back, looking very on-trend in a H&M khaki long blouse which she'd belted (she loves to belt!) at the waist. On the bottom half she opted for a khaki leather midi skirt from Whistles, made complete with a pair of knee-high boots in the same colour as the belt. She wears these boots quite a lot on the show we've come to realise - they must be super comfortable.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is back on our screen looking super stylish after a busy half term break

It was a very modest look for Cat, showing off little skin, proving that you can still look cool covered up. According to Vogue, Cat's very much on trend because khaki is a key trend for spring/summer 2025. The fashion bible states that khaki ought to be work "prepped with pockets, buttons, poppers and the like" and that "2025’s take on utilitarian is as practical as it is stylish." Talk about on the money, Cat!

EXACT MATCH: H&M Khaki Long Blouse © H&M £27.99 AT H&M

I really love the shirt she chose from H&M - and at £27.99, it's a real steal. It's pretty unique with its one pocket and its funnel neck. This is the kind of blouse you'd immediately think to pair with jeans, but I love how Cat has thrown the rule book away and opted for leather instead. There are matching cargo trousers on the H&M website, but alas, they are sold out right now.

It's suggested on the H&M website that you take your usual size, and one happy customer wrote: "Lovely quality, loose fit but not oversized. Looks more expensive than it cost."

EXACT MATCH: Whistles Khaki Zig Zag Panel Leather Skirt © Whistles £263.20 (save 20%) AT WHISTLES

Khaki really suits the Birmingham-born presenter's colouring, but it's obvious Cat's looking more bronzed right now, which could be from her trip, or it could be her love of James Read's Sunbright Tinted Tanning Drops. At just £18, these are a must for looking bronzed and glowy.

These James Read Self Tan Drops can be used with a serum, moisturiser or makeup to create the glow of your dreams while caring for the skin. They contain a nourishing blend of natural ingredients, including hyaluronic acid to boost moisture levels, cocoa extract to soften the skin, and aloe vera, which are chosen for their soothing effect.

It's a busy time for Cat in the fashion department right now. In the UK, she has her hosting responsibilities on This Morning and in the US she's hosting The Joe Schmo Show. If you want to check out her outfits on that show, click on the link below.