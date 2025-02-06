Cat Deeley stuns in chic high street sweater & leather mini skirt - shop the look

Cat Deeley was giving me all of the winter outfit inspiration as she stepped out in a cosy sweater and leather-effect skirt to host This Morning on Thursday.

The perfect ensemble for when you want to look casual but put together, the TV star completed the look with a pair of suede knee-high boots.

Cat looked so chic in navy

While Cat does wear some designer pieces, her outfits are often affordable, and on Thursday she was in head-to-toe high street. Her navy sweater is just £49.99 (or $79.99 in the states) from Mango and would quickly become one of the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.

The jumper features an asymmetric neckline for a unique edge and is made from a soft wool blend. It has a regular fit and is available in sizes XXS-XXL.

She styled it with a button down skirt from Zara with mock welt pockets on the front, a flared hem and front fastening. Made from real suede, her boots are slightly more pricey at £155, from another of her go-to brands Sosander.

When shopping for wardrobe staples, a navy jumper is a must in any capsule collection. Less severe and more flattering than black (it won't wash you out), the studious hue goes with everything from leather à la Cat to denim or tailored trousers. It also pairs perfectly with camel - a chic and spring ready shade.

If you really want to elevate your knitwear, according to the runway, the most stylish way to wear a sweater is tied around your neck. Shoulder draping was seen at the likes of Michael Kors and is ideal as we move into spring.

For a more affordable style, H&M has this sweater which gets glowing reviews. The oversized curve-hem jumper is just £32.99 and comes in sizes XS-XXL, plus several different shades.

"Perfect jumper for autumn/winter," one customer wrote. "Nice and soft with no wool. Nice weighted knit. Where it's curved at the front, it french tucks perfectly without bulk. Nice flared sleeves. I'm a busty 14-16 and ordered a small and medium, and medium was perfectly oversized. I've worn it so much already and it washes well."

Or if your budget is a bit higher, I love this cashmere blend style from & Other Stories. The turtleneck is so cosy and will be a long-lasting piece in your collection. It retails for £195 and also comes in trending chocolate brown.