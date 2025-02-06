Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley stuns in chic high street sweater & leather mini skirt - shop the look
Cat wore the perfect day-to-night look

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Cat Deeley was giving me all of the winter outfit inspiration as she stepped out in a cosy sweater and leather-effect skirt to host This Morning on Thursday.

The perfect ensemble for when you want to look casual but put together, the TV star completed the look with a pair of suede knee-high boots.

Cat Deeley mango jumper
Cat looked so chic in navy

While Cat does wear some designer pieces, her outfits are often affordable, and on Thursday she was in head-to-toe high street. Her navy sweater is just £49.99 (or $79.99 in the states) from Mango and would quickly become one of the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.

The jumper features an asymmetric neckline for a unique edge and is made from a soft wool blend. It has a regular fit and is available in sizes XXS-XXL.

She styled it with a button down skirt from Zara with mock welt pockets on the front, a flared hem and front fastening. Made from real suede, her boots are slightly more pricey at £155, from another of her go-to brands Sosander.

When shopping for wardrobe staples, a navy jumper is a must in any capsule collection. Less severe and more flattering than black (it won't wash you out), the studious hue goes with everything from leather à la Cat to denim or tailored trousers. It also pairs perfectly with camel - a chic and spring ready shade.

If you really want to elevate your knitwear, according to the runway, the most stylish way to wear a sweater is tied around your neck. Shoulder draping was seen at the likes of Michael Kors and is ideal as we move into spring.

For a more affordable style, H&M has this sweater which gets glowing reviews. The oversized curve-hem jumper is just £32.99 and comes in sizes XS-XXL, plus several different shades.

"Perfect jumper for autumn/winter," one customer wrote. "Nice and soft with no wool. Nice weighted knit. Where it's curved at the front, it french tucks perfectly without bulk. Nice flared sleeves. I'm a busty 14-16 and ordered a small and medium, and medium was perfectly oversized. I've worn it so much already and it washes well."

Or if your budget is a bit higher, I love this cashmere blend style from & Other Stories. The turtleneck is so cosy and will be a long-lasting piece in your collection. It retails for £195 and also comes in trending chocolate brown.

