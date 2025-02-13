Cat Deeley's suede skirt is super expensive - but this £39 high street version is almost identical

Cat Deeley's a high street queen, and her daily This Morning outfits more often than not include a piece from our beloved high street. Thursday's outfit is no exception, with the TV presenter wearing both Mango and Zara, two of our favourite high street stores.

While Cat's Mango top is a bargain £16 wardrobe essential, which she's worn before, her Zara suede skirt retails for an eye-watering £179. It is real suede, which justifies the almost £200 price tag, but I don't know about you but mid-month, I'm not spending that much on a skirt, no matter how chic it is (and it is).

© Instagram Cat Deeley's killer high street outfit on This Morning

I've done my due diligence and scoured the web for an acceptable lookalike of Cat's skirt and let's praise thanks to River Island for bringing us a stunner of a skirt that is spot on as a Cat-a-like.

Mirroring the same midi length as Cat's Zara skirt, the River Island version is also a light caramel brown (tick), flowing rather than pencil (tick) and sits high on the waist (again, tick).

River Island Brown Faux Suede Knee Length Midi Skirt © River Island £39 at River Island $73 at River Island

The River Island version is a faux suede, hence the lower price tag, but it's an entry point into the suede trend to see how it suits you and your lifestyle. I'd still treat a faux suede skirt with a suede protector, and the best part is this one can be machine washed on a low temperature.

Suede is a big trend still for spring. Having catapulted itself back onto our radar last autumn with the return of the suede jacket, suede is sneaking it's way into our wardrobes with suede skirts, suede tops and suede waistcoats. Suede boots still remain a staple, as do suede bags, and I love that the fabric is being reincarnated in new guises for spring 2025.

Cat also added a pair of knee high brown leather boots, keeping her look tonal and exuding quiet luxury.

© Instagram Cat shared her chic lipstick shade to her socials

I also spotted that Cat shared her lipstick to her socials. We spoke to Cat's makeup artist to find out which products the 48-year-old uses, which you can read and shop here, but Thursday's tinted lip product is a new addition to her routine.

Cat hasn't shared which Merit Tinted Lip Oil she's used, but I've pored over the Merit website and think it's the Pink Beet shade. Described as a "cool pink", the product is buildable with a hint of colour, and packed with lip-loving ingredients like shea butter for softening lips and moisturising jojoba oil for locking in moisture.