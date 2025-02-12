Cat Deeley borrows from Princess Kate with her pussybow blouse - and I've found a £25 lookalike

I'm sensing a pattern with Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits. Once a week, Cat appears to be leaning on some royal inspiration and wearing an outfit that reminds us of something the Princess of Wales would wear. Last week, it was a polka dot dress from M&S and this week? A pussybow blouse. Something that's been a staple in Princess Kate's wardrobe for years - and we mean years.

Back to Cat's outfit on Wednesdays show and she's looking super chic in a more tailored outfit than we're used to seeing her wear. She wore a pair of Reiss Houndstooth Trousers, also very Kate, with a designer jacquard pussybow blouse. Cat's blouse is in fact from a label that Kate herself has worn many times - Self Portrait.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's chic outfit on This Morning

Priced at £280, Cat's Cream Jacquard Blouse is made from wool silk jacquard, and is described as a "retro-chic pussy bow blouse". It's a brilliant investment buy, but if you want to emulate Cat's look for less, the high street is your friend as there's a multitude of cream pussybow blouses to choose from.

One of the most affordable I found is from New Look. On sale for £18.74, it's made from a crinkle material, adding texture, and is sheer. This one has a real 70s feel to it, and was made for wearing with suede or denim. Marks & Spencer's £29.50 version is smarter, with a minimal neck tie and elasticated cuffs.

GET THE LOOK: M&S Tie Neck Blouse © M&S £29.50 at M&S

For a silk pussybow blouse, Hobbs carry a 100% silk pussybow blouse in ivory, on sale for £135, while Aspiga's Satin Bow Blouse will give you the same look as silk but for a lower price tag, just £40.

Pussybow blouses have shed their formal, buttoned up feel of yesteryear and become a cool piece to own. I think they look stylish with barrel jeans, with the smart shirt jarring perfectly with denim. Tuck your blouse in and add a belt, and leave the neck tie a little looser to keep things more casual. They're also ideal for smart occasions, like the office, and I'd copy Cat and Princess Kate and wear with wide leg trousers, either in a check, houndstooth or neutral shade.

One of the most memorable incarnations of the pussybow blouse that the Princess of Wales wore was a sumptuous purple Gucci pussybow blouse, worn with black wide leg trousers and a slim heel. The royal wore this look in 2019, but it's such a classic outfit that you could easily get away with wearing the ensemble today.

The Princess of Wales' memorable Gucci pussybow blouse outfit in 2019

The beauty of pussybow blouses is the array of colours and styles they're available in. Plain blouses are great, and you can get your staple black, cream and whites but you'll find polka dot, stripe and floral pussybow blouses. My favourite at the moment is a denim pussybow blouse (I spotted this oversized bow version at Karen Millen and this lighter denim version at John Lewis).

Cat Deeley wearing ME+EM on This Morning

As well as the styles and colours, consider the fabric you'd like. Silk is always a beautiful option for a blouse, especially with the way the neck tie hangs in silk, while cotton is more structured.

Cat even wore the style a few weeks, choosing a floral vintage-inspired ME+EM pussybow blouse, which highlights the brilliant versatility of the pussybow blouse.