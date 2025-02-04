Cat Deeley's £75 M&S dress is giving major Princess Kate vibes

Seeing what Cat Deeley is wearing everyday has become as much of my daily ritual as my morning coffee or taking my supplements. I don't think there's a day goes by that Cat wears a bad outfit, and Tuesday's look was one for the books - and if you ask me, felt a little royal inspired.

Wearing a black and white polka dot dress, Cat was giving 80s meets Rivals meets Princess Kate; the royal has worn polka dots many times of the year, including a very similar dress to Cat's at Royal Ascot in 2022.

© Instagram Cat Deeley wearing M&S on This Morning

Where Kate's dress had a high neck, I like how Cat's has a sweet peek a boo collar to add a little sex appeal to what is quite a conservative dress.

Cat's polka dot dress is a high street buy (this woman loves the high street, and we're so here for that!) and I spotted it on the M&S website for £75. From British brand Sosandar, it's called the Polka Dot High Neck Belted Midi Skater Dress. Currently available in sizes 6 -20, it's a flattering dress cut to a regular fit with a ruffled hem, long blouson sleeves and a belt to cinch the waist.

Princess Kate wearing a similar look to Cat's at Ascot 2022

In true Cat fashion, she's swapped the belt that comes with the dress for her own black leather version. Take a leaf out of Cat's book and do the same; you could even add a metallic belt for a more formal event, brown if your accessories are that shade or even leopard print - I think the clash of polka dots and animal print is so stylish.

Sosandar Polka Dot High Neck Belted Midi Skater Dress £75 at Marks & Spencer

Like Cat, you can add tights or save this as a dress for summer's soirees like Ascot or for formal occasions like christenings.

Polka dots are a classic trend that pop up every single year. The timeless pattern is both playful and elegant, and has been a stalwart of the fashion industry since the 1920s. Royals including Princess Diana and Princess Margaret often wore polka dot dresses, and it's a look not just left to royalty - even the likes of Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber and Paris Hilton.

Polka dots aren't something Cat wears often, but it's lovely to see her embracing a pattern. I loved her Whistles polka dot dress last year along with her Mint Velvet polka dot top, complete with ruffles and statement shoulders.