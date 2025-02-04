Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley's £75 M&S dress is giving major Princess Kate vibes
Cat Deeley This Morning

Cat Deeley's £75 M&S dress is giving major Princess Kate vibes

The This Morning host went for royal-inspired polka dots on Tuesday's show

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Seeing what Cat Deeley is wearing everyday has become as much of my daily ritual as my morning coffee or taking my supplements. I don't think there's a day goes by that Cat wears a bad outfit, and Tuesday's look was one for the books - and if you ask me, felt a little royal inspired.

Wearing a black and white polka dot dress, Cat was giving 80s meets Rivals meets Princess Kate; the royal has worn polka dots many times of the year, including a very similar dress to Cat's at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Cat Deeley on This Morning© Instagram
Cat Deeley wearing M&S on This Morning

Where Kate's dress had a high neck, I like how Cat's has a sweet peek a boo collar to add a little sex appeal to what is quite a conservative dress.

Cat's polka dot dress is a high street buy (this woman loves the high street, and we're so here for that!) and I spotted it on the M&S website for £75. From British brand Sosandar, it's called the Polka Dot High Neck Belted Midi Skater Dress. Currently available in sizes 6 -20, it's a flattering dress cut to a regular fit with a ruffled hem, long blouson sleeves and a belt to cinch the waist.

Princess Kate at Ascot 2022
Princess Kate wearing a similar look to Cat's at Ascot 2022

In true Cat fashion, she's swapped the belt that comes with the dress for her own black leather version. Take a leaf out of Cat's book and do the same; you could even add a metallic belt for a more formal event, brown if your accessories are that shade or even leopard print - I think the clash of polka dots and animal print is so stylish.

Sosandar Polka Dot High Neck Belted Midi Skater Dress

Sosandar Polka Dot High Neck Belted Midi Skater Dress

Like Cat, you can add tights or save this as a dress for summer's soirees like Ascot or for formal occasions like christenings.  

Polka dots are a classic trend that pop up every single year. The timeless pattern is both playful and elegant, and has been a stalwart of the fashion industry since the 1920s. Royals including Princess Diana and Princess Margaret often wore polka dot dresses, and it's a look not just left to royalty - even the likes of Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber and Paris Hilton.

Polka dots aren't something Cat wears often, but it's lovely to see her embracing a pattern. I loved her Whistles polka dot dress last year along with her Mint Velvet polka dot top, complete with ruffles and statement shoulders.

