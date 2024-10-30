I've tracked down Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'practical' hands-free crossbody fanny pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows how to dress for a day at a theme park. The 47-year-old mom-of-two opted for jeans, a white tee, sneaks and a simple crossbody bag for a day of Halloween fun at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California with her family.

And she didn't just choose any bag - she went for the celeb-loved Alo explorer fanny pack. It's also described as the 'one and done' bag. I can see this being a great addition to my purse collection, especially as I work in a big city and I'm always scared of being pick-pocketed. This bag keeps all your essentials close to your chest - quite literally.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar posted this photo to her 4.6 million followers and we spied the must-have accessory

Sarah's bag looks like a previous design (the logo is smaller) but the new version for fall features zip pockets inside and out and a soft, adjustable waist strap that unclips for easy fastening or wears slung over a shoulder. It's made of nylon (yay for being easy to clean) and has luxe gunmetal hardware.

This Alo bag has over 400 reviews on site, with one happy customer writing: "The best one on the market I’d say. Tried Coach, Gucci, Louis V, Coach Outlet and Lulu and legit found this to be the cutest and most practical. Has 3 zippers, not too small, not too big! And so easy to carry around with me."

Another happy customer wrote: "Great fabric and nice zippers. Convenient pockets that make sense based on actual use. I slip my ID, debit card, and Chapstick in the slim pocket and then my iPhone 14 Pro fits perfectly in a puffy case inside the front phone pocket. Well made and nice to wear!"

© Alo The Alo Explorer bag has over 400 reviews on site

The bag costs $95 / £90 and is available in black, ivory and a new limited edition espresso shade - which is perfect for fall.

© Alo Model wearing the espresso fanny pack around her waist

Alo is a huge hit with the Hollywood set - Kendall and Kylie Jenner both wear the brand, and we've even spotted it on Kris Jenner, too! Bella Hadid and countless other Victoria's Secret angels have been spotted wearing the activewear brand on Instagram as well.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had a fun-packed October! Not only did she enjoy rides at Knott's Berry Farm, she also went to Disneyland which she described as the "happiest place on earth". What's more, she also jetted to Florida to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Jealous? Never.