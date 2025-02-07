Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dreaming of Samie’s necklace & earring combo? Shop the trending Love Island jewellery
Samie Love Island All Stars

Dreaming of Samie’s necklace & earring combo? Shop the trending Love Island jewellery

Shop Love Island All Stars' Samie's gold chain necklace

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Love Island's Samie not only gave us the drama (and the chemistry...) back in season nine of Love Island, but now she's back on Love Island All Stars giving us all the drama after that kiss with Luca. 

Do you know what else she's giving us? Jewellery inspo! That's right, Samie's choker necklace has had pride of place around her neck throughout most of the show so far and has caused an influx of sales - it reminds us of the 2023 series when she wore THAT Tory Burch necklace. 

Everyone's obsessed with Samie's stunning necklace on Love Island All Stars

If you've been reading my work for a while, you'll know I always - always - find the much-wanted Love Island necklaces worn by our favourite islanders. And I can confirm that Samie's stunning gold and pearl choker is from Soru Jewellery, a brand loved by the royals too.

Sami's Chunky Gold & Pearl Soru Necklace - All The Details

EXACT MATCH: Soru Jewellery San Pietro Necklace

Soru Jewellery San Pietro Necklace

Called the San Pietro Necklace, it's described as a "beautifully detailed vintage style necklace", with a chunky curved links featuring mixed sized pearls. It has a matching bracelet, which Samie has taken into the villa as well. 

Any lookalikes?

There's not many lookalikes of Samie's chunky chain necklace, as its such a unique piece, but I've tracked a few down. Etsy has a great deal of lookalikes, including this chunky chain choker with pearl insets. It has the same vibe as Samie's, and is a fraction of the price at £35.99. Lily & Roo has a slightly more delicate version, with the Gold Layered Pearl Necklace, £145. With two strands of pearls on a fine gold chain,  it sits choker-style like Samie's. This New Look one is also giving us similar vibes for a lot less.

CLOSE MATCH: New Look Chunky Pearl Choker

Sami's Knot Necklace - All The Details 

Sami debuted her gold knot necklace while on a date with Luca

Sami wore a gorgeous gold knot necklace while on a date with Luca. I've tried to track down her exact one, and I'm undecided whether it's the Orelia gold mini knot necklace, £22, or the Otiumberg Knot Necklace, priced at £195.

Otiumberg Knot Necklace

Otiumberg Knot Necklace

Orelia Knot Necklace

Orelia Knot Necklace

Sami's heart earrings 

Sami's chunky heart earrings are living rent-free in my head. I'm trying to find the exact ones, but I have found these gorgeous £25 heart earrings from Bohomoon - you can even get a bigger discount with the code GALENTINE. If you prefer silver, this NEXT pair are cheap and cheerful. 

CLOSE MATCH: Anthropologie Big Heart Earrings

Sami's Tory Burch necklace from 2023

If you're still hankering after Samie's old Love Island necklace, you're in luck as her Tory Burch chain (which sold out at the time, due to its popularity!) is back in stock.

Love Island viewers were obsessed with bombshell Samie's designer necklace

The necklace, called the ‘Miller Pave Necklace’, features a pave chain dotted with the Tory Burch logo. It's currently on sale for £195, with 40% off the price tag.

EXACT MATCH: Tory Burch Miller Pave Necklace

Tory Burch Miller Pave Necklace

The Miller Pavé Necklace features a delicate pavé chain, dotted with Double T logos in gold-plated brass. Samie wore hers throughout her first appearance on Love Island, and sparked a world of lookalikes.

