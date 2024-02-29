I actually gasped when I saw H&M's lookalike of the Gucci Kelly bag

Dupes, lookalikes, replicas, whatever you call them, they're all over the high street these days, I don't need to tell you that. We're still reeling from the bags we've spotted at M&S lately (the lookalike of the Chloe shopper and of course the viral Hermes Kelly bag lookalike!).

But H&M has shocked me to my core with its stunning version of the Gucci Kelly. I've had my eye on the Gucci Kelly for a while now - it's on my wish list for Santa (I know his arrival is a while off, but it's good to reach out to him early!).

The Jackie 1961 is priced at £2,220 and is no doubt one of the IT bags with the style mavens busy at fashion week right now. In fact, it's classed as a historical Gucci icon.

The recognisable shape is presented in white leather and enhanced with an additional, detachable shoulder strap. You can carry it using the top handle, you can rest it on your shoulder or you can wear it cross body.

But the problem is, you might not have £2,220 to spare, OR you might not want to spend that on a handbag, but you want something with a similar look, and that's where H&M comes into this story.

As I was placing a huge order on H&M this week (can you tell I've just been paid?!), I checked out the handbag section as I wanted some new arm candy for spring.

I came across this white bag and immediately I spotted the resemblance to the Gucci Jackie. I clicked 'add to basket', and now look at it, it's in my hands.

The H&M bag - pros and cons Pros Designer inspired but different enough to have it's own look

The price

Big enough to carry around an iPad

Zipped pocket for your valuables Cons The material isn't leather but that's reflective in the price Your items might not feel secure as there's no zip If you're after a true lookalike of the Gucci Kelly, it might be too big.

I was delighted when it arrived, but I will say that this bag from H&M is bigger than the Gucci version, a lot bigger actually. This could be seen as a good thing - and perfect to wear if you carry a lot of stuff around with you. I was hoping for it to be a little smaller but, I think I'll still make it work.

Unlike the Gucci Kelly, the H&M bag isn't made of white leather, instead it's 100% polyester, but what do you expect for £32.99?

© Leanne Bayley The bag is so stunning in real life, and big enough to carry all your must-haves around with you

The H&M bag will fit all your daily essentials in, iPhone Pro Max/Plus, Airpods, long wallet, and lipstick, but I also tested out putting in my iPad and it fit, too.

Obviously the Gucci Kelly is the dream, but if you want to road test the H&M bag to see if you should make the splurge, that could be a good idea also.