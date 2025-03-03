Cat Deeley makes a case for the cream pleated midi skirt for spring

Hands up if you're excited to see what Cat Deeley wears on This Morning. I love getting the first glimpse of her outfit on Instagram, and she ever so kindly shares the brands she's wearing.

For Monday's episode of This Morning, the 48-year-old was the cat that got the cream (see what I did there?!) in her chic £119 cream pleated skirt (or $250 if you're reading this in the US), and it's from a brand I didn't expect. It turns out Cat's skirt is from Phase Eight. When I think of Phase Eight I tend to think of occasionwear and wedding guest dresses, but now I'll be checking out stylish separates going forward.

Designed in a gorgeous cream shade, Cat's faux leather skirt is fitted around the waist and features structured pleats throughout. The model on the website looks elegant with ankle-strap flat shoes but Cat opted for suede knee-high boots.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is spring-ready in her faux leather pleated skirt

The skirt has exceptional reviews on the site, with one happy shopper saying: "Lovely skirt. Material is very soft and flows easily." Another says: "This is a beautiful skirt. The fabric feels so amazing. It’s soft and fluid but looks rich and expensive."

Looking expensive is Cat's MO - she always seems to look like she's wearing designer threads, but she's a real champion of the high-street.

The Birmingham-born presenter teamed the skirt with a bronzed satin halterneck top from Zara - showing off her uber-toned arms that are a result of a yoga-loving lifestyle. Cat is a big fan of yoga, and it's her favourite form of exercise. “If I do a heavy workout, I feel terrible for about two days and can't walk up and down stairs!” she told Harper's Bazaar.

The This Morning star explained: "Yoga really works for me because you have to concentrate on your breathing and your movement at the same time, so it stops my brain from going a million miles an hour."

If Cat's exact skirt doesn't work for you - perhaps faux leather isn't the vibe you're after - I've tracked down this 100% cotton version at Mango, £45.99 / $69.99 that looks absolutely gorgeous, and it has the matching chest pocket blouse.

© Mango This cream pleated skirt from Mango is a more affordable alternative

If you want even more pleats, this version from New Look would be perfect and will look great all year round.

Cream skirts can be dressed up or down, and if Cat wanted to dress up this outfit for evening all she needs to do is add a pair of strappy sandals or a pointy stiletto, and a box clutch bag.