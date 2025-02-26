Cat Deeley's leather skirt and sweater combo is so chic - and we've got her outfit details

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley's skirt and sweater combo is so chic - and we've got her outfit details
cat deeley glam© Instagram

Cat Deeley's This Morning outfit is so simple but oh so chic

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Midi skirts are one of Cat Deeley's go-tos. The This Morning presenter seems to favour the length, and I can totally see why. Case in point? Cat's outfit on Wednesday's edition of the show, which included a super easy to wear leather midi skirt, a far cooler length for a leather skirt, if you ask me.

Cat's previously worn midi skirts in suede, pleated and silk and I for one am a big fan of the leather midi, much easier to wear than a mini and less dramatic than a maxi. 

Cat Deeley looking chic in a leather midi on This Morning© Instagram
Cat Deeley looking chic in a leather midi on This Morning

Priced at £45.99 from Reserved, the skirt is a pencil style and fits just below the knee. I love the tie detailing at the waist which softens the look of a leather skirt, and it has a zip fastening at the back. Cat's skirt isn't real leather, but a polyester and viscose mix hence the lower price.

Reserved Leather Look Midi Skirt

Reserved Leather Skirt© Reserved

Now let's look at Cat's styling, which once again, is A+. The TV host has added a cosy, oversized knit to her leather skirt which I think looks so stylish thanks to the addition of a black and silver leather belt. Cat often uses belts to elevate her outfits, and this works beautifully with the leather and sweater combination. I can't pinpoint Cat's exact belt, but she's known for her love of vintage pieces so I'd hedge a bet that this is from her own wardrobe. I found a brilliant lookalike at New Look, with their £9.99 Leather Stud Belt.

Cat's sweater is a super chunky knit, in cream with buttons and you can achieve a similar look with this Monsoon Textured Cardigan, £65, as well as New Look's Chunky Knit Cardigan, £24.99. This is a brilliant buy for this time of year, as you can throw it on over a T-shirt and weather this transitional weather.

Cat's once again showing her love of a neutral, pared back colour palette with this look. On Tuesday's show, she chose a dark green dress and on Monday, a khaki ensemble was how she came back on the show following the half term break. She's the queen of tonal outfits, a clever styling hack to luxe-up an outfit.

