Cat Deeley causes the Reiss website to crash after fans desperately try to shop her flattering yellow top

As soon as Cat Deeley posted a photo of her new Reiss top on Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, the Reiss website crashed for a short period of time. We'll interpret that as Cat causing some major mayhem with shoppers desperate to get their hands on the item, and why wouldn't they?! Cat made a serious case for mellow yellow draping.

The 'Simone' drape neck shell top in yellow, £118 ($190 if you're reading this in the states) looked seriously stylish on the 48-year-old TV host. She can make anything look good, but I especially love it when she dons bright colours and this unique sunflower yellow shade is absolutely divine for transitional dressing as we edge ever so slightly towards spring.

© Instagram Cat Deeley showed off her outfit to her 487k followers

Crafted from lightweight crepe, you'll notice the highlight of this top is the softly draped neckline. It's so chic and Cat's teamed it perfectly with her Winser London ivory trousers and her pointy LK Bennett beige shoes.

Cat is known for her chunky jewellery but for this look she has kept it pretty simple with just a delicate gold bangle. When you look this good, there's no need for dramatic accessories.

Talking about how she picks out her outfits, the Birmingham-born TV star once said: "I always try and mix high street finds into my looks. It really doesn't matter how much something costs, it's the way you wear it! Fashion is about self expression, having fun, and occasionally being a little disposable. I really enjoy lots of stores that are found at local shopping malls."

Cat's style has started to make small nods to spring, just recently she wore a very twee blue and white floral blouse that looked so good with her trusty jeans and a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Reiss is a loved brand of Princess Kate, and she famously caused the site to crash. When the then-Duchess of Cambridge wore the now-legendary beige draped £175 Shola dress to meet the Obamas, that everything changed for Reiss. The website crashed when it received a surge of 6.5 million visitors within an hour and a half.

Is Cat the new Kate for the British high street brand?