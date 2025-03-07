Frankie Bridge's latest 'obsession' is a quirky 'de-puffing' face tool & she noticed a difference INSTANTLY

Frankie Bridge might be known more for her fashion faves, but on her Instagram Stories, she often shares some of the beauty products she loves.

The Loose Women star has taken to Instagram to share the face tool that she's currently "obsessed" with, and she uses the word obsessed twice, so it's fair to say she's pretty impressed.

© Gareth Cattermole Frankie Bridge always brings her beauty A-game on the red carpet

You're probably keen to know what it is, and it's the Skinny Confidential Mint Roller, £81.49 / $89. The 36-year-old shared: "This is my latest obsession. Literally, I don't know why. I think since I've been a bit unwell, my face hasn't felt the same and it's been really frustrating me. You know when you get into, like, a good groove with your makeup and you're like, okay, I'm getting alright with this now and then you go back to it and you're like, okay, something's not right. What's going on? So, I was like, maybe it's my face! It needs a bit of de-puffing and I kept seeing this online."

She continued while using the tool: "I noticed a difference with this instantly. Obsessed. So, I get it out of the freezer. Jawline... I mean, we all want a snatched jawline. Both sides. So, this is like, after a shower after I've cleansed before I do my makeup. Cheekbones... It feels so nice. And then you use the other side for the under-eyes and it feels so nice. Instead of like, plunging your face into a bowl of ice. It feels like it's massaging my face out ... it just makes my face feel really fresh and really snatched. You're welcome."

Watch the video Frankie Bridge shared on Instagram about the Mint Roller

She makes it look super easy, and she's not the only celeb to rave about the benefits of skin icing - cryo skincare really is trending right now. Hailey Bieber, Cat Deeley, Gwyneth Paltrow... the list is endless.

© YouTube Rhode founder Hailey Bieber also enjoys the power of ice

What's more, facial rollers have been taking social media by storm, with ice rollers being the latest favourite across TikTok. The roller is said to offer the same benefits as the popular gua sha, including de-puffing skin and smoothing out lines, whilst providing a cool, soothing feel on your skin. We'll all want this even more as the summer approaches!

EXACT MATCH: The Skinny Confidential Mint Roller © The Skinny Confidential £81.49 AT HEALF $89 AT NORDSTROM

Frankie's Mint Roller tool is an all-aluminium roller that stays cold longer, working to de-puff, tighten, contour, and smooth the skin. Sounds good to me! But what are the reviews saying?

What are verified shoppers saying about the Mint Roller?

One happy shopper said: "I am a licensed esthetician and have used so many ice rollers on the market to combat puffy morning face. Most of them are plastic or stone that melt or turn warm within seconds after rolling on your face. This ice roller is by far superior and stays cold for so long. It is a non negotiable in the mornings for me now. Plus it’s so adorable! I’m never going back after this!"

Another wrote: "The Ice Roller has truly changed my life! It not only cools and de-puffs my face in the morning or when I'm sick, but it also helps drain my entire body's lymph nodes. There are SO many uses for this over your body—don't limit its magic to just your face!"