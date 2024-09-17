Dolly Parton swears by Pond's $9 Cold Cream for flawless skin - and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

For someone so glamorous, Dolly Parton's beauty routine is more minimal and affordable than you might think.

The 78-year-old iconic singer-songwriter has even previously admitted she doesn't take her makeup off before bed: "I wear my makeup at night because I've always said I never know if there's going to be an earthquake or fire or emergency in the middle of the night and I'm going to have to hit the streets." She makes a fair point.

While I probably won't be joining her on that, I have just purchased Pond's Cold Cream on her recommendation. A holy grail product in her morning skincare routine, the already affordable moisturiser just dropped in the Amazon sale for $9.56 (or £8.99 if you're in the UK)!

© Valerie Macon Dolly, 78, is a true style icon

Speaking to Refinery29 about her go-to beauty products, she said that while she does try expensive new releases, she always returns to her favorites.

"Maybelline has great products," she said. "I love Olay. Max Factor, Pond's Cold Cream — I've got shelves and drawers full of every new makeup going on, even the expensive ones, but I still tend to go back to old faithfuls."

Pond's Cold Cream was first released over 100 years ago and the brand claims to sell a jar every 15 seconds. With its low price point and celebrity endorsements, I can believe it.

Even Kylie Minogue once said it was her go-to moisturiser after she was introduced to it by her mum. "It's really changed my skin,' she told the Daily Mail in 2010. 'It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic. My mum uses it and it really does work. It's made such a difference."

Amazon customers also agree, with one writing: "I saw my mom use this when I was a kid in the 70s. Guess what? She’s almost 80 and she doesn’t have wrinkles. This has been her night-time regime and it's now mine. I love the soft, creamy moisturising feel and the fresh, clean scent after a hot shower and before bedtime. The next day, my skin looks supple and refreshed... I’m almost 60 and I’m sold! I only wished I had tried it decades earlier!"

While another said: "My grandma always used this cream and she had fantastic skin so I thought I'd get some and it really has made my skin softer and smoother. Good quality and no strong smells. Absorbs well and doesn't leave my skin feeling oily or shiny."

And another simply added: "The holy grail of skincare!"

© David Redfern Dolly [pictured here in 1976] says she's used the same beauty products for years

So, what's so special about it? Pond's Cold Cream is actually both a moisturiser and a cleanser. Particularly suited to dry skin types, its a unique blend of mineral oil and water that creates a rich and creamy texture. Formulated with glycerin, it's designed to leave your complexion soft and glowing without any shine or greasiness. If it's good enough for Dolly...