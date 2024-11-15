Hot Frosty (and Hallmark) queen Lacey Chabert gets her glow with this clean beauty skin tint - & I love it too

Mariah Carey might be the Queen of Christmas because of her music, but Lacey Chabert is the Queen of Christmas in the Hallmark world, and if you're a fan of the cutesy holiday movie you'll be well aware of the striking brunette. And if you're not into festive films, then you'll know her from Mean Girls - you know, she's the one who tried really hard to make fetch happen.

I can hardly believe I'm saying this but Lacey Chabert is 42-years-old (yes, really) and I think she could definitely get away with saying she's in her late twenties. I immediately wanted to know all of her skincare must-haves, because with skin that good, I need tips. I may be younger than her but my skin doesn't look it.

© Netflix Lacey Chabert stars alongside Dustin Milligan in Hot Frosty on Netflix

I found a recent article she did with the the New York Post where she shared her favourite skin tint. I too am a fan of the skin tint - it's not as heavy as foundation but gives you a bit more coverage than a tinted moisturizer. Talking about the brand Ilia, she said: "I love this clean beauty brand. I use the Super Serum Skin Tint, $48 / £36, which gives me a luminous glow under The Ethereal Baked Face Palette blush, bronzer and highlighter for my everyday look."

© Getty Images Lacey Chabert always looks picture perfect - here she is at the 22nd Annual 'Christmas At The Grove' tree lighting celebration in LA

I had to try it - it's Lacey approved after all - and I was shocked by the result. I was suprised by how lightweight it feels on the skin. I applied with a beauty blender, but I'm sure it's just as good when used with a brush or with your fingers. But I would say, as it's a bit runny, it might get a little messy. It comes in 30 shades, too.

© Leanne Bayley My latest obsession just like Lacey - the ILIA Skin Tint

When she describes it as a clean beauty brand, she's not lying. With non-nano zinc oxide the tint provides weightless mineral protection from UVA, UVB, UVC, and blue light with no white cast. It‘s free of silicones, oil, fragrance, and chemical sunscreen, and clinically tested to be non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin - this is great for anyone with enlarged pores or oily skin.

My only negative about the Ilia Skin Tint is the scent, I didn't love it, and have noticed a few comments on the scent in the reviews online, but it's not enough to make me not use it. After all, my skin looked great.

When asked about her beauty holy grails, Lacey told New Beauty: "I am big into washing my face every night. I use a Dr. Lancer cleanser, $60. I’ve been using that forever and it’s great for my skin. I’m always trying to teach my daughter to wash her face and to be careful what she puts on her skin. What else? It’s all very simple. I love a good sheet mask here and there for some pampering, eye patches when my eyes are really puffy, or a roller. The ice roller is something I’ve gotten into recently. I feel like that helps with puffiness when I’m tired."

© Getty Images Lacey Chabert during the promo for Hot Frosty

On Instagram, Lacey often raves about Tula - a brand she's a brand ambassador for. The Tula Skincare Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $38, is her most recent must-have. It's an eye treatment crafted with plant-based retinol alternatives. It's basically a balm stick that you swipe over the under-eye, and you get a cooling sensation. It hydrates the skin while leaving it looking brighter, tighter and firmer.

Immediately adds to my Christmas list. Lacey, can you have a word with Santa when you next see him, please!