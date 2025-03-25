8 spring knits from $9.99 I think you should grab in the Amazon Spring Sale

Spring is here - and so is the Amazon Spring Sale - so it’s the perfect time for me to add a breath of fresh air to my wardrobe, and even better if I can get some looks for less.

The Amazon sale has just about everything you could need to fill your closet, but with literally tens of thousands of items to choose from when it comes to a fashion upgrade, it can be hard to find exactly what you want: a great bargain without sacrificing style.

Enter lightweight knitwear by Arach&Cloz - the brand’s array of affordable knits fit the bill, and I found so many options whether you're looking for a low-key piece or a trending design. Plus, the sale-priced knits now start from $11.99! (Keep scrolling for some special additional discount codes that apply to certain looks).

Don't worry, I’ve done the hard work for you, looking at all the Arach&Cloz offerings to find the best-rated spring knits on sale, that shoppers love and will fit into the perfect spring wardrobe. Whether you need something for the office or want a great look for weekends, I’ve narrowed down my edit to the best looks in versatile styles and colors.

How I chose the best Arach&Cloz Amazon Spring Sale deals

When putting together my edit, I chose Arach&Cloz pieces in the Amazon Spring sale that are:

Trending this season: As an expert on HELLO!'s Shopping team, I selected looks that I know are in style this spring, whether the colorway or the silhouette.

Of course April showers are on the horizon (if they're not here already) so top of my shopping list are great pieces that I can layer now and wear on their own when the weather warms up. I love a combination of classic and trendy, and the perfect wardrobe staple for spring is a stylish knit in a luxe neutral or pretty pastel - it's giving quiet luxury.

Building a chic wardrobe will be so easy with the Amazon pieces on my wish list. There are pullover sweaters, cardigans, sweater vests, skirt sets and maxi dresses to choose from. The spring knitwear collection has so many options - from a two-piece tennis skirt set perfect for pickleball, to a 90s-inspired cardigan and a go-anywhere knit maxi dress.

And if you’re not a fan of spring pastels I can assure you that you don’t have to worry: Arach&Cloz’s colorways range from those dusty pinks and baby blues, to not-so-basic-black, deep jewel palettes and luxe-look neutrals like coffee and camel.

So if you can't resist a discount, but also like to be in style every season, I have some picks for you.

Editor-approved Arach&Cloz picks on Amazon

1/ 8 The knit tank top © Amazon $12.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.7 stars

4.7 stars Sizes: S-XL

S-XL 4 colors available Editor's note: "Tank tops are one of those basics that everyone has in their closet, but a knit version instantly elevates the style, making your outfits less casual and more put together. The Arach & Cloz wool blend knit tank, which is lightweight but not see-through, comes in four chic neutrals, perfect for a capsule wardrobe."

2/ 8 The sleeveless sweater © Amazon From $9.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating : 4.5 stars

: 4.5 stars Sizes: S-XXL

S-XXL 7 colors available Editor's note: "Also available in a mock-neck version, this sleeveless knit adds a modern touch to your basic jeans, pants and skirts. You can wear a t-shirt underneath, for the chillier days of spring. Add layered necklaces and ballet flats or loafers and you're ready to go."

3/ 8 The spring polo © Amazon From $16.99 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.8 stars

4.8 stars Sizes : S - XXL

: S - XXL 5 colors available Editor's note: "Retro-inspired polo shirts are trending, and you really can't beat the price of this look. The short-sleeved wool blend top can be teamed with jeans for a casual daytime outfit, and is office-ready if you combine it with a pair of tailored pants."

4/ 8 The 2-piece tennis skirt set © Amazon From $28.79 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers’ Rating: 4.8 stars

Sizes: S-XL

4 colors available Editor's note: "Attention, pickleball players: it's game on! So many retailers have their own version of the tennis skirt out right now, but it's a challenge to find an affordable one, not to mention a cute 2-piece set. This one is budget-friendly and stylish. A win-win."

5/ 8 The 2-piece midi set © Amazon From $25.79 on Amazon Amazon Shoppers’ Rating: 4.4 stars

Sizes: S-XL

16 colors available "I find that packing a two-piece set for vacation makes dressing so much easier - it plays double duty as both a single look and as separates to pair with your other pieces. That's why I love this Arach & Cloz set - the stripes are so fun, and I can imagine wearing the top with shorts or jeans, and the skirt with a plain tee. If you don't like stripes, the set also comes in plain black as well as coffee, a deep beige. So versatile."

6/ 8 The go-anywhere maxi dress © Amazon From $14.39 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.4 stars

Sizes: S - XL

5 colors available Editor’s note: “A maxi dress with a simple silhouette is one of the best staples to have in a capsule wardrobe. You can wear it with flat sandals and a raffia bag on warmer days, or layer it with boots and a blazer. This dress looks great on its own but you could also add a belt for a more polished look.”



7/ 8 The short-sleeved V-neck © Amazon From $14.24 at Amazon Amazon Shoppers' Rating : 4.7 stars



: 4.7 stars Sizes: S - XXL

S - XXL 16 colors available

Extra savings - 10% off with code: YMKCWYUZ Editor’s note: “A knit that you can basically wear like a t-shirt is such a great piece. Pair it with jeans day-to-day or with a satin bias-cut skirt and white sneakers for the perfect spring weekend look.”



8/ 8 The lightweight '90s cardigan © Amazon From $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon Shoppers' Rating: 4.6 stars

4.6 stars Sizes: S-XXL

S-XXL 6 colors available

Extra savings - 10% with code：DGUSIDFX Editor’s note: “If you love late-'90s rom-coms, you'll probably recognize this style of cardigan, since it was the go-to for every leading lady. I love a lightweight cardigan that I can throw on with any outfit for an easy, and practical style upgrade. This look, which goes up to size XXL, comes in six foolproof colors - four neutrals plus pretty lavender and baby blue. The little bow detail is a sweet touch.”

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Arach&Cloz. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.