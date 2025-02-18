I just discovered the most luxe-looking sweaters on Amazon - and they're under $35

I'm always looking to refresh my wardrobe and I've moved into my quiet luxury era; the fashion trend of dressing expensively is going nowhere, and I'm going to let you in on a secret - I found the best quiet luxury sweaters on Amazon. The best part? They're under $40.

Popular Amazon fashion brand, Arach&Cloz is the label behind my brilliant finds, and they're so cozy and chic looking that you'll be forgiven for thinking they cost more than their ultra-affordable price tag.

There's nothing quite as elegant as a minimal, well-made sweater and Arach&Cloz has them in abundance. Think rich mom vibes, with knits in sumptuously neutral tones like chocolate, cream and honey-hues as well as classic black, white and grey.

These are the wardrobe staples your outfits have been missing. Acting as building blocks to the rest of your closet, you can wear them with denim, pants and skirts as well as layered over shirts, under dungaree dresses or thrown over your shoulders in that casual rich mom style we all strive for.

Crafted from natural fibers, each piece is designed to be warm yet breathable, which is what we need to transition through the seasons. The pieces are all machine washable too, so if sticky toddler fingers are a worry, the brand has you covered!

I've chosen my most favourite pieces from the Amazon fashion brand, with the most classic pieces plus a few trend-led knits thrown in there too.

1/ 5 Arach&Cloz Long Sleeve Pullover $29.58 at Amazon Available in 39 colors, including plain and stripe

Sizes small to XXL

Machine washable

Textured knit Why We Love It: This is the mix and match piece you'll revert back to on those "I don't know what to wear" days. Whether it's car pooling, errands, a parent teacher conference or meeting friends at the bar, you can dress this up or down with ease. The slightly textured knit detailing adds a little something to the classic crew neck design, and if stripes aren't for you, there's over 30 other colors to choose from.

2/ 5 Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Short Sleeve Sweater From $27.99 at Amazon Available in 37 colors

Sizes small to XXL

Machine washable

Wool-blend Why We Love It: A summer sweater is something you'll find super useful in your closet. Warmer than a tee and less bulky than a long-sleeve knit, you'll still feel cozy wearing one of these. I love that this wool-blend sweater is available in over 30 shades; the coffee-tone is spot on for luxe-looking vibes, but there's also a buttery yellow and cornflower blue - both big color trends of the season. Wear casually with jeans or slacks, or dress up with a silky skirt or cigarette pants.

3/ 5 Arach&Cloz Lightweight Button-Down Cardigan From $18.91 at Amazon Available in 32 colors including black, cream, pink and stripe

Sizes small to XXL

Machine washable

Lightweight fabric Why We Love It: Everyone needs a classic, lightweight cardigan in their closet and this breathable long sleeve version is available in an impressive 32 colours. I'd stick with timeless black; wear layered over a tank or tee, or with only the top button fastened over a spaghetti dress. It's lightweight enough that you can throw it in your purse for when the weather dips, and its machine washable - who doesn't love that?

4/ 5 Arach&Cloz Bow Button Cardigan From $26.49 at Amazon Available in four colors

Sizes small to XL

Machine washable Why We Love It: This is the cutest cardigan from Arach&Cloz. With its bow button detailing, it really is a standout piece - wait to see how many of your friends ask where it's from. With the bow-trend going nowhere, this is a great way to ease the look into your outfits without too much investment. The colorways are sweet too, with black and white an option plus baby pink, cream and coffee-tones.

5/ 5 Arach&Cloz Short Sleeve Crochet Sweater From $23.98 at Amazon Available in three colors

Sizes small to XXL

Machine washable

Crochet Why We Love It: From the creamy neutral hues to the crochet detailing, this sweater is giving luxury with a under $30 price tag. It looks elegant with cream pants or white denim, and could easily be worn to the office or on a coffee run.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Arach&Cloz. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.