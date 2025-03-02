The renaissance of the cool rugby top is spring's surprising trend - shop my favourites

I didn't have the striped rugby top being one of the most in demand items on my fashion bingo card for spring 2025, but lo and behold they've become so in vogue you're lucky to find them in stock (fear not, I have found some good ones for you).
Preppy yet casual, I can see why everyone from fashion influencers at London Fashion Week to This Morning's 70-year-old style presenter Jo Good declared it as her "favourite trend" right now. The cute collared shirt is that delicious mix of sporty without being slouchy, leaning into an 80s vibe especially when worn with jeans and loafers (my favourite way to wear the look).
Classic rugby top: Barbour Rugby Top, £80
Black and white rugby top: M&S Long Sleeved Rugby Top, £35 / $61.99
Burgundy stripe rugby top: New Look Rugby Long Sleeve Top, £19.99
Preppy rugby top: John Lewis Rugby Top, £22
Knitted rugby top: Mango Striped Polo Neck Rugby Top, £29.99
Remember when Kristen Bell wore a rugby shirt Netflix's number one show, Nobody Wants This? Her striped Siedres Ole Rugby Polo Sweater immediately went to the top of my wish list, as I loved the bright colour combo.
I loved that This Morning's Jo showcased how versatile the rugby top is for women too. She inspired me with her styling of the "polished preppy" top, layering a £35 Omnes Rugby Shirt over a white shirt, and giving the look a quiet luxury vibe with Mango Houndstooth Blazer and Next Pinstripe Wide Leg Trousers on the model.
The fashion segment, called 'Dress For Your Style, Not Your Age', had Jo declaring: "I love this! This is my favourite, I love it. We had cricket jumpers, now we have rugby shirts with a bit of a difference. I wouldn’t have chosen until I put it together and styled it."
Cat Deeley agreed, saying the style reminded her of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. "It's old-school, but it's a classic."
How to wear a rugby top
I personally love how this top can transcend ages and styles to be a really useful piece of kit in your wardrobe. Like my HELLO! Fashion colleagues wrote in their article on the trend, it's a top that gives you instant cool-girl status be it with a flippy mini skirt and chunky flats or with jeans and sneakers. They can be knitted, cotton or lightweight, mega striped, colourful and black and white too.
It's been spotted on Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, Frankie Bridge, and Taylor Swift, who made it more feminine, and Princess Diana who wore her knitted rugby shirt with white jeans - an aesthetic I'll definitely be copying.
I love how influencer Caroline Cook (Caroline Style Hacks) popped hers under slim fit dungarees and Lauren Jacques (Styled By Mrs J) has added hers to a mini skirt and tights - it's giving Emily In Paris vibes. You can easily borrow from the boys too, wearing your husband or partner's oversized rugby top or even your teenage son's; if it has a number on the back, it's even more authentic.
How I chose the best rugby tops for women
- Style: Stripes, a v-neck and a collar are the three essentials you'll find on all the rugby tops listed in this edit. The colourways will be from black and white to multi coloured.
- New-in: I've filtered my search to the new in sections of the featured high street brands, so you're getting the latest pieces and not old stock.
- Price: This is a micro trend, but it's classic too; that doesn't mean you need to spend loads on a rugby top. I've kept them all under £75 / $100 so you can tap into this trend without worrying about your Klarna payments.