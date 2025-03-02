Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 cool rugby tops for women - spring's surprising trend & here's how to style it, whatever your age
Best rugby tops compilation

The renaissance of the cool rugby top is spring's surprising trend - shop my favourites

The sporty collared top is this season's underground hit and I've got the styling tricks for you, whatever your age

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
I didn't have the striped rugby top being one of the most in demand items on my fashion bingo card for spring 2025, but lo and behold they've become so in vogue you're lucky to find them in stock (fear not, I have found some good ones for you).

Preppy yet casual, I can see why everyone from fashion influencers at London Fashion Week to This Morning's 70-year-old style presenter Jo Good declared it as her "favourite trend" right now. The cute collared shirt is that delicious mix of sporty without being slouchy, leaning into an 80s vibe especially when worn with jeans and loafers (my favourite way to wear the look).

Classic rugby top: Barbour Rugby Top, £80 

Black and white rugby top: M&S Long Sleeved Rugby Top, £35 / $61.99

Burgundy stripe rugby top: New Look Rugby Long Sleeve Top, £19.99

Preppy rugby top: John Lewis Rugby Top, £22 

Knitted rugby top: Mango Striped Polo Neck Rugby Top, £29.99 

Remember when Kristen Bell wore a rugby shirt Netflix's number one show, Nobody Wants This? Her striped Siedres Ole Rugby Polo Sweater immediately went to the top of my wish list, as I loved the bright colour combo.

I loved that This Morning's Jo showcased how versatile the rugby top is for women too. She inspired me with her styling of the "polished preppy" top, layering a £35 Omnes Rugby Shirt over a white shirt, and giving the look a quiet luxury vibe with Mango Houndstooth Blazer and Next Pinstripe Wide Leg Trousers on the model.

This Morning fashion segment© ITV
This Morning's stylist Jo hailed the rugby shirt as her "favourite" for spring

The fashion segment, called 'Dress For Your Style, Not Your Age', had Jo declaring: "I love this! This is my favourite, I love it. We had cricket jumpers, now we have rugby shirts with a bit of a difference. I wouldn’t have chosen until I put it together and styled it."

EXACT MATCH: Omnes Rugby Top

Omnes Rugby Top© Omnes

Cat Deeley agreed, saying the style reminded her of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. "It's old-school, but it's a classic."

How to wear a rugby top 

I personally love how this top can transcend ages and styles to be a really useful piece of kit in your wardrobe. Like my HELLO! Fashion colleagues wrote in their article on the trend, it's a top that gives you instant cool-girl status be it with a flippy mini skirt and chunky flats or with jeans and sneakers. They can be knitted, cotton or lightweight, mega striped, colourful and black and white too.

Frankie Bridge wearing rugby top© Instagram
Frankie's followers loved her high street rugby top

It's been spotted on Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, Frankie Bridge, and Taylor Swift, who made it more feminine, and Princess Diana who wore her knitted rugby shirt with white jeans - an aesthetic I'll definitely be copying.

Instagrammers Caroline Style Hacks and Styled By Mrs J© Instagram
Influencers Caroline Style Hacks and Styled By Mrs J styling of rugby tops

I love how influencer Caroline Cook (Caroline Style Hacks) popped hers under slim fit dungarees and Lauren Jacques (Styled By Mrs J) has added hers to a mini skirt and tights - it's giving Emily In Paris vibes. You can easily borrow from the boys too, wearing your husband or partner's oversized rugby top or even your teenage son's; if it has a number on the back, it's even more authentic.

How I chose the best rugby tops for women

  • Style: Stripes, a v-neck and a collar are the three essentials you'll find on all the rugby tops listed in this edit. The colourways will be from black and white to multi coloured.
  • New-in: I've filtered my search to the new in sections of the featured high street brands, so you're getting the latest pieces and not old stock.
  • Price: This is a micro trend, but it's classic too; that doesn't mean you need to spend loads on a rugby top. I've kept them all under £75 / $100 so you can tap into this trend without worrying about your Klarna payments.

Shop the best rugby tops for women to shop right now

1/9

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top© M&S

  • Colour: Black mix and blue mix
  • Sizes: Available in UK sizes 6 - 24

Editor's Note:

Classic Breton stripes in a rugby top is just catnip for us preppy style fans. This is one of M&S' bestsellers right now, as shoppers rush to snap up this easy to wear, long sleeved rugby top.

2/9

New Look Burgundy Rugby Top

New Look Rugby Top© New Look

  • Colour: Burgundy, navy or brown
  • Sizes: Available in UK sizes 6 - 18

Editor's Notes:

New Look's honed in on one of the most classic rugby top colours - burgundy. With long sleeves, a cotton blend and classic collar, it's a super sweet version that'll look super chic with indigo denim.

3/9

Barbour Rugby Top

Barbour Rugby Top© Barbour

  • Colour: Grey mix
  • Sizes: Available in UK sizes 8 - 18

Editor's Notes:

Cut to an oversized fit, this Barbour striped design is preppy personified with its wide grey stripes and casually popped colour.

4/9

Reformation Anna Rugby Top

Reformation Rugby Shirt© Reformation

  • Colour: Blue and white, green mix, tan mix
  • Sizes: Available in XS - XL

Editor's Notes:

This Reformation rugby shirt is handily cropped, so it's great for tucking into high waist jeans or layering over a smart shirt. The soft cotton makes it a super comfy fit, too.

5/9

Joules Rugby Top

Joules Rugby Top

  • Colour: Multi, black and white, green mix and pink and green mix
  • Sizes: Available in UK 6 - 26

Editor's Notes:

Joules has cornered the market on rugby tops, and this version is about as classic as they come with wider stripes, placket embroidery and the boxy shape helps it to be modern too.

6/9

Mango Knitted Rugby Top

Mango Knitted Rugby Top© Mango

  • Colour: Pink and red mix
  • Sizes: Available in sizes XS - L

Editor's Notes:

I absolutely love everything about this knitted rugby top from Mango. The colours are cute, the fabric soft and ribbed texture is ideal for those of us who don't want anything too sporty looking but love the trend. Wear with white jeans and loafers.

7/9

Anthropologie Maeve Rugby Top

Anthropologie Maeve Rugby Top© Anthropologie

  • Colour: Brown mix, green mix and pink combo
  • Sizes: Available in sizes XS - XL

Editor's Notes:

Structured yet somehow delicate, this is the sort of rugby top you can throw on and instantly look cool; the soft cotton, the loose fit and the slouchy shoulders are why it's one of Anthropologie's bestsellers.

8/9

Next Stripe Rugby Top

Next Rugby Top© Next

  • Colour: Black and white; burgundy
  • Sizes: Available in sizes XS - XXL

Editor's Notes:

Next has a great range of rugby tops, including this lightly knitted stripe v-neck. It's lightweight for spring and is ideal for chilly summer evening's too; wear with denim, wide leg trousers or even tailored slacks.

9/9

Aligne Rugby Knitted Top

Aligne Rugby Knitted Top© Aligne

  • Colour: Green
  • Sizes: Available in sizes XL - XS

Editor's Notes:

If you do want to steer clear of stripes, let Aligne's knit rugby top do the work with its nod to the trend. From the contrast shirt collar to the exposed placket, it's understated style at its finest.

