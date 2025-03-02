The renaissance of the cool rugby top is spring's surprising trend - shop my favourites

I didn't have the striped rugby top being one of the most in demand items on my fashion bingo card for spring 2025, but lo and behold they've become so in vogue you're lucky to find them in stock (fear not, I have found some good ones for you).

Preppy yet casual, I can see why everyone from fashion influencers at London Fashion Week to This Morning's 70-year-old style presenter Jo Good declared it as her "favourite trend" right now. The cute collared shirt is that delicious mix of sporty without being slouchy, leaning into an 80s vibe especially when worn with jeans and loafers (my favourite way to wear the look).

Remember when Kristen Bell wore a rugby shirt Netflix's number one show, Nobody Wants This? Her striped Siedres Ole Rugby Polo Sweater immediately went to the top of my wish list, as I loved the bright colour combo.

I loved that This Morning's Jo showcased how versatile the rugby top is for women too. She inspired me with her styling of the "polished preppy" top, layering a £35 Omnes Rugby Shirt over a white shirt, and giving the look a quiet luxury vibe with Mango Houndstooth Blazer and Next Pinstripe Wide Leg Trousers on the model.

© ITV This Morning's stylist Jo hailed the rugby shirt as her "favourite" for spring

The fashion segment, called 'Dress For Your Style, Not Your Age', had Jo declaring: "I love this! This is my favourite, I love it. We had cricket jumpers, now we have rugby shirts with a bit of a difference. I wouldn’t have chosen until I put it together and styled it."

Cat Deeley agreed, saying the style reminded her of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. "It's old-school, but it's a classic."

How to wear a rugby top

I personally love how this top can transcend ages and styles to be a really useful piece of kit in your wardrobe. Like my HELLO! Fashion colleagues wrote in their article on the trend, it's a top that gives you instant cool-girl status be it with a flippy mini skirt and chunky flats or with jeans and sneakers. They can be knitted, cotton or lightweight, mega striped, colourful and black and white too.

© Instagram Frankie's followers loved her high street rugby top

It's been spotted on Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, Frankie Bridge, and Taylor Swift, who made it more feminine, and Princess Diana who wore her knitted rugby shirt with white jeans - an aesthetic I'll definitely be copying.

© Instagram Influencers Caroline Style Hacks and Styled By Mrs J styling of rugby tops

I love how influencer Caroline Cook (Caroline Style Hacks) popped hers under slim fit dungarees and Lauren Jacques (Styled By Mrs J) has added hers to a mini skirt and tights - it's giving Emily In Paris vibes. You can easily borrow from the boys too, wearing your husband or partner's oversized rugby top or even your teenage son's; if it has a number on the back, it's even more authentic.

How I chose the best rugby tops for women

Style: Stripes, a v-neck and a collar are the three essentials you'll find on all the rugby tops listed in this edit. The colourways will be from black and white to multi coloured.

Stripes, a v-neck and a collar are the three essentials you'll find on all the rugby tops listed in this edit. The colourways will be from black and white to multi coloured. New-in: I've filtered my search to the new in sections of the featured high street brands, so you're getting the latest pieces and not old stock.

I've filtered my search to the new in sections of the featured high street brands, so you're getting the latest pieces and not old stock. Price: This is a micro trend, but it's classic too; that doesn't mean you need to spend loads on a rugby top. I've kept them all under £75 / $100 so you can tap into this trend without worrying about your Klarna payments.

Shop the best rugby tops for women to shop right now

1/ 9 M&S Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top © M&S £35 at M&S $61.99 at Marks & Spencer Colour: Black mix and blue mix

Black mix and blue mix Sizes: Available in UK sizes 6 - 24 Editor's Note: Classic Breton stripes in a rugby top is just catnip for us preppy style fans. This is one of M&S' bestsellers right now, as shoppers rush to snap up this easy to wear, long sleeved rugby top.



2/ 9 New Look Burgundy Rugby Top © New Look £19.99 at New Look Colour: Burgundy, navy or brown

Burgundy, navy or brown Sizes: Available in UK sizes 6 - 18 Editor's Notes: New Look's honed in on one of the most classic rugby top colours - burgundy. With long sleeves, a cotton blend and classic collar, it's a super sweet version that'll look super chic with indigo denim.



3/ 9 Barbour Rugby Top © Barbour £80 at Next Colour: Grey mix

Grey mix Sizes: Available in UK sizes 8 - 18 Editor's Notes: Cut to an oversized fit, this Barbour striped design is preppy personified with its wide grey stripes and casually popped colour.



4/ 9 Reformation Anna Rugby Top © Reformation £98 at Reformation $98 at Reformation Colour: Blue and white, green mix, tan mix

Blue and white, green mix, tan mix Sizes: Available in XS - XL Editor's Notes: This Reformation rugby shirt is handily cropped, so it's great for tucking into high waist jeans or layering over a smart shirt. The soft cotton makes it a super comfy fit, too.



5/ 9 Joules Rugby Top £59.95 at Joules Colour: Multi, black and white, green mix and pink and green mix

Multi, black and white, green mix and pink and green mix Sizes: Available in UK 6 - 26 Editor's Notes: Joules has cornered the market on rugby tops, and this version is about as classic as they come with wider stripes, placket embroidery and the boxy shape helps it to be modern too.



6/ 9 Mango Knitted Rugby Top © Mango £29.99 at Mango Colour: Pink and red mix

Pink and red mix Sizes: Available in sizes XS - L Editor's Notes: I absolutely love everything about this knitted rugby top from Mango. The colours are cute, the fabric soft and ribbed texture is ideal for those of us who don't want anything too sporty looking but love the trend. Wear with white jeans and loafers.



7/ 9 Anthropologie Maeve Rugby Top © Anthropologie £98 at Anthropologie $128 at Anthropologie Colour: Brown mix, green mix and pink combo

Brown mix, green mix and pink combo Sizes: Available in sizes XS - XL Editor's Notes: Structured yet somehow delicate, this is the sort of rugby top you can throw on and instantly look cool; the soft cotton, the loose fit and the slouchy shoulders are why it's one of Anthropologie's bestsellers.



8/ 9 Next Stripe Rugby Top © Next £34 at Next Colour: Black and white; burgundy

Black and white; burgundy Sizes: Available in sizes XS - XXL Editor's Notes: Next has a great range of rugby tops, including this lightly knitted stripe v-neck. It's lightweight for spring and is ideal for chilly summer evening's too; wear with denim, wide leg trousers or even tailored slacks.

