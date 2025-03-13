Boat shoes are loved by the cool girls on Instagram & not just the preppy pack - Princess Kate WILL be thrilled

I keep getting alerts that Marks & Spencer's boat shoes keep selling out. At first I thought, oh, that's a fluke, but it turns out that the preppy flat shoe is having a real moment right now. And not just with those who enjoy boat activities or members of the royal family, it's for the cool girls on Instagram, too. Yes, really.

The trend has been rumbling after Miu Miu sent models down the catwalk wearing their unlined bleached leather boat shoes, priced at £710 / $995.

Boat shoes/deck shoes/posh people shoes (whatever you want to call them) are super recognisable thanks to the siped rubber sole. I've done my research, and siping was invented and patented in 1923 by John F. Sipe. Created initially for sailors, this is the kind of sole that's ideal for wet surfaces. I hope you enjoyed the brief history lesson, but what I'm really saying here is that these shoes will be perfect for April showers.

© Spotlight Miu Miu made the boat shoe cool again after the spring 24 fashion show

Your typical comfy slip-on boat shoes are made from water-resistant leather - for obvious reasons - but the suede styles are currently the ones in vogue and the ones I find myself strangely gravitating to.

The slight moccasin-style stitching is usually a big giveaway when it comes to authentic boat shoes, and there's often a tied up lace that will give the shoe a more secure fit.

How to style boat shoes Pinterest style

So now you have the info about what defines a boat shoe - it's time to ask yourself if you're ready to part with your white trainers, your ballet flats or even your loafers, and embrace the preppy boat shoe.

Just look at influencers Lucy Williams, Lauren C Watson and Leandra Medine Cohan who are all nailing the spring footwear trend.

© Instagram Lauren C Watson, Leandra Medine Cohan and Lucy Williams give us a boat shoe styling lesson via their social media accounts

I think it'll all come down to how you style them. Personally, I think a pair of jeans will be my go-to - but leg length is key. Some girls can pull off the long baggy jean but I'll want to see a bit of ankle if I tackle this trend so I'll be copying Alexa Chung (below) and reaching for my trusty Levi's 501 Crops or another pair of straight leg styles. This shoe trend could either make us all look a bit frumpy or it could make us look cool - until you give it a try, you'll never know.

© Instagram Alexa Chung wears her yacht shoes with straight leg jeans, no socks and just a glimpse of ankle

I'm taking styling tips and wearing my boat shoes with relaxed, oversized pieces. I reckon my trusty barn jacket might be a good option or a cool-girl denim shirt. The key, by the looks of things, is to adopt a 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. You know, it's all about keeping your hair and makeup looking chic and sleek. My muse? Kelly Rutherford from Gossip Girl - she looks like she'd wear boat shoes on a weekend. Ditto with Princess Kate who's worn her Sebago pair a fair few times over the years.

Ok, now I've covered all this, it's time to delve in to the cool girl styles you'll want to wear this spring. Don't let the ship sail…

How I chose the best boat shoes

A lot of work has gone into this edit. I wanted to ensure I covered different price points, I wanted to make sure the shoes were in stock (tricky when it's a trending product!) and I wanted them to be chic and stylish and not too functional.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales has been a long time fan of the humble boat shoe

Obviously I don't want you to slip when you're boarding your yacht over the summer, but just to clarify, no shoes have been tested on boats (sadly!), because this is looking more from a trend aesthetic. But if someone would like to charter a boat for me, be my guest.

Best boat shoes for spring 2025

M&S Classic Boat Shoe © M&S £45 AT MARKS & SPENCER $79.99 AT M&S US Editor's Note: This is the M&S boat shoe that the brand's struggling to keep in stock. They are pretty gorgeous though, I won't lie. And they're also available in a lovely navy shade, too. If you see these in your size, don't delay in adding straight to basket.

Mango Boat Shoes With Laces © Mango £99.99 AT MANGO $159.99 AT MANGO US Editor's Note: Mango has entered the deck shoe chat and I'm certainly not mad about it. These look so expensive, and they're really not. Just look at how authentic they look at the back, too.

NEXT Tan Boat Shoes © Next £46 AT NEXT Editor's Note: NEXT has upped its game in the footwear department - and these boat shoes prove it. These tan brown suede leather boat shoes have a heritage-inspired look with a slim profile, and what's more, they also feature a Forever Comfort footbed and a durable outsole. Style, comfort and affordability - it's like all my dreams have come true. Some sizes even have half sizes available.

Dune London White Boat Shoes © Dune £99 AT DUNE LONDON $140 AT DUNE US Editor's Note: These boat shoes from Dune are available in tan but I thought I'd share the light coloured pair. I think they'll really elevate your airport outfit look - a pair of boat shoes are spot on for travelling in.

Joules X Chatham Pink Jetty Deck Shoes © Joules £89 AT MARKS & SPENCER Editor's Note: You can't discuss boat shoes and not mention a brand like Joules. For these, they partnered with Chatham - a family run business that is now one of Britain's key lifestyle footwear brands. The Jetty deck shoes are just the thing for boating, beaching, or general BBQ-ing attire.

Editor's Verdict

Will I follow the cool girl crowd and buy a pair of boat shoes? You bet I will. The influencers I've featured above really do make a strong case for wearing them, and do you know why I also want a pair? I love a comfortable shoe! I have to do a lot of walking and sometimes my pretty ballet pumps have me reaching for the plasters by 10am. I think boat shoes will be my new bff if I'm being completely honest. I don't think I'll spend a lot of money on them, as I'll want to make sure I wear them, so I'm leaning towards the high-street options; M&S, Mango and Next all look great but it'll likely come down to the fit, the arch support and whether those darn laces will untie too easy as that would be a little frustrating. So yeah, give me a hand because I'm getting on board with this trend.