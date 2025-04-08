All the fashionistas are losing it over M&S' new designer collab (especially the cat PJs)

When you see celebrities getting their makeup applied, it's likely they'll be wearing a gorgeous silk robe. It's even more likely that said robe will be an Olivia Von Halle silk robe. This nightwear brand is a big deal with the rich and famous, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Salma Hayek, with pieces starting at £295 up to £2,450.

They're a lavish buy, and available to shop in a some of the world’s most prestigious stores including Harrods, Selfridges and NET-A-PORTER.COM.

© Instagram Kerry Washington wearing Olivia von Halle PJs

Well, in a unpredictable move, the designer has teamed up with Marks & Spencer to bring her luxury designs to the masses and we're thrilled about it.

The limited edition nightwear collection is already selling like hot cakes after going live mere hours ago, proving the fashionistas are adding to basket as fast as their fingers will allow.

There are four three prints to choose from; a pink and white striped design, a cat print pair and a floral set. After seeing them with my own two eyes, I can tell you that you won't make the wrong decision whichever you choose. They look so chic in real life.

I think cat lovers will be purring over the cat print set, which is available in long pjs, a shortie set, a night dress and a wrap. With its iconic cat print, this set is made for lounging in style.

I predict the striped pair might be a best seller and these are the ones I made a beeline for out of all of them, it's not your predictable pink, more for of a raspberry pink than a Barbie pink.

The floral ones are a real treat, and perfect for gifting. There's also a wrap you can shop to go with them as well. With its painterly florals drawn in-house, this maximalist wrap is a wearable work of art.

While the fabric might not be on parr with Olivia's regular designs for her own brand, the luxuriously smooth fabric of the M&S pair drapes perfectly. The sets feature contrast piping and branded buttons for added plushness.

© Instagram Salma Hayek wearing Olivia von Halle PJs

Olivia von Halle launched at London Fashion Week back in 2011 with a single silk pyjama, the ‘Lila’, and later garnered global attention for the Missy tracksuit, a silk cashmere tracksuit that has sold out multiple times, and been worn by everyone including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman wearing Olivia von Halle PJs

The reaction over this collection is gaining momentum with some big influencers sharing their top picks. Who wouldn't want luxury at a fraction of the cost?