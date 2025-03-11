I have the same sneakers as Meghan Markle - and they're the most comfortable pair I own

If nothing else, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show With Love, Meghan has given us endless style inspiration. The wife of Prince Harry showcased her 'quiet luxury' wardrobe and enviable jewelry collection during the series, and if you want to get her look, I spotted her wearing a pair of sneakers I know are pretty accessible - as I've got them myself.

In episode five, Meghan can be spotted wearing New Balance 327s, and I mean it when I say they're the most comfortable pair of shoes I own.

Inspired by New Balance running shoes from the '70s, they have an angular wedge silhouette, a wraparound, trail-inspired lug outsole, and the classic ‘N’ branding.

Meghan wears her New Balance 327s to a flower market in episode five

I wear Nikes, adidas, Converse, you name it, but when I need a pair to travel in or just to feel as comfortable as possible, I always reach for my New Balance 327 trainers.

The off-duty shoe is stylish too. I usually wear mine with loungewear or athleisure outfits, but Meghan proves they also look great with a pair of straight-leg jeans. You could also pair them with wide-leg trousers.

If you're in the US, you can shop the New Balance 327s for $99.99 at Nordstrom, while if you're in the UK they're mostly sold out, but you can still find them available on the brand's website for £110.

Looking to spend a bit less? Marks & Spencer has a very similar pair for just £45/$79.99 and they have glowing customer reviews, with over 1,100 five-star ratings.

"Great quality, value for money, really comfortable, perfect fit," wrote one. While another said: "Love these shoes so much, very comfortable and affordable."

It sounds like they're just as comfy as the original New Balance pair, as another wrote: "These are the most comfortable trainers I have ever worn!"

They're such a bargain as they're made from real leather, and like the New Balance pair, they also feature a chunky cushioned sole. They come with Marks & Spencer's signature Insolia Flex technology for improved placement, plus antibacterial padding to keep them feeling fresh. Aesthetically, they have very similar contrasting panels and a sleek lace-up design.

Meghan has been seen in the New Balance sneakers before. Designed by Charlotte Lee and launched in 2020, the mom-of-two was spotted wearing them in Santa Barbara in December 2023. She styled them with a chic all-black athleisure outfit and accessorised with a bold green baseball cap.