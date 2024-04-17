M&S's new £30 black & white bikini will have Chanel fans rushing to buy

Spring is here which means all the highstreet retailers are dropping new summer styles daily, but no one is doing like M&S right now. From floral dresses to holiday-ready handbags, shoppers are being treated with so many new-in pieces, but one swimwear staple is a particular stand out.

Marks & Spencer's Black and White Bikini features a scoop neck with high-leg bottoms, finished with a contrasting white trim. Look familiar? The £30 / $30.99 two-piece is almost identical to the Spring/Summer 2022 bikini – and it's going straight to the top of my wishlist.

© Getty The Chanel bikini appeared on the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway at Paris Fashion Week

Available in sizes 8-24, the simple yet stylish bikini has all the same features as its designer lookalike, and the versatile style would work just as well paired with a sarong and wedges at a beach club as it would with denim shorts and flip flops for a day at the beach.

Black bikinis are usually my go-to, not only because they are undeniably flattering, but they eliminate the need to outfit plan as I know the swimwear will just work with everything. I will be wearing mine with a white crochet mini dress and sandals for my upcoming holiday, but I'm also tempted by the white colourway with a black trim, as I think it would look gorgeous paired with a bright green midi dress and Birkenstocks for sunny day trips.

Clearly designed with practicality in mind, the bikini features added stretch throughout, while the non-wired top has adjustable straps, removable padding, and a clasp fastening. A linen shirt would look effortlessly cool worn over the two-piece, and the scoop neckline of the bikini top makes it versatile for wearing just with linen trousers and sandals for a comfortable finish.

If you love the colour contrasting style, New Look has a similar style with high-waisted bikini bottoms, while H&M has a swimsuit version that features a high-leg fit and a scoop back.

Final thoughts on the M&S contrast bikini

If you're looking for a bikini that's suitable for any setting, the £30 M&S find is definitely worth considering. The designer-inspired appearance looks far more expensive than it is, and the versatile style will pair with all of your summer outfits. You'll need to hurry if you love it though, as select sizes have already sold out.