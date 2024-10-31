Sienna Miller's new M&S collection has a blazer that's nearly identical to Meghan Markle's

Marks & Spencer has called upon its muse Sienna Miller for another limited-edition collection - and this time the theme is partywear! And yes, it's as fabulous as you think it would be. You don't call her a fashion icon for nothing.

Featuring luxurious satin, sequins, velvet and romantic ruffles mixed with tailoring and denim, Sienna's M&S Collection will make you want to hit the dance floor this party season, with Sienna drawing inspiration from New York's legendary nightclub, Studio 54.

While we're obsessed with all the sparkle, lace and velvet and the rest, there are some chic every day pieces within the collection as well, and one of the newly launched blazers is reminiscent of a blazer owned by Meghan Markle. Don't believe me? Here's Meghan wearing a white double breasted blazer in the Netherlands to celebrate the start of the Invictus Games.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a white Valentino blazer to an Invictus Games event

I've always loved this white suit on Meghan - she opted for Valentino for the event - but this Marks & Spencer blazer has been given the seal of approval from fashionista Meghan and it's a winner with me.

Interesting fact as well - Sienna’s love of winter white was the starting point for the whole collection. Some might question the colour choice, but winter white is wonderful for party season and works wonderfully with sequins and sparkle. It also screams luxury. According to the M&S website the double-breasted blazer is "an icon of masculine tailoring" with its cut-away front detail, revere collar and full lining. Let's put it this way, it wouldn’t look out of place on Savile Row.

Within Sienna's collection there's the matching trousers and waistcoat for the full effect.

© Marks & Spencer Winter white with sequins - it's Sienna approved

As someone who wears blazers all the time, and for pretty much every social occasion, I'd wear this during party season with sequin trousers, or with rhinestone jeans. I'd also shoulder robe over a sequin party dress.

© Marks & Spencer Sienna Miller makes a sequin dress look like the height of cool

I've always admired the way Sienna styles herself - she's the queen of high-low dressing: mixing formal, dressy items in luxe fabrics with more laid-back everyday pieces. In the collection she has brought back the barrel-leg jeans that sold out instantly in her first collection, but this time in grey. And guess what, at the time of going to press, they've sold out yet again.

Talk about the Sienna Miller effect.