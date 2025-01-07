Khloe Kardashian's go-to face SPF is a dream for sensitive skin - and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

It's a big week for Khloe Kardashian, who launches her new video podcast Khloé in Wonder Land on Wednesday. The led me into a YouTube black hole of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star, and I discovered she swears by EltaMD's face SPF. With every luxury beauty product at her disposal, I was listening.

Despite always looking flawless, the mum-of-two has previously admitted she suffers from sensitive skin, and she uses the drugstore sunscreen to both protect and soothe her skin.

Speaking to Vogue about her beauty routine, Khloe said: "I love this EltaMD sunscreen and I know Kourtney uses it. I put this on my face, my hands, my neck, my chest, because this is where we all show our age. I like to let that sit in for a minute before I moisturize."

© @vogue Khloe shared her beauty favorites with Vogue

Despite its impressive sun protection (SPF 46 to be precise), EltaMD has a non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free formula. It's noncomedogenic so it won't break you out, and it's also undetectable under makeup, so it's no wonder it's so popular.

At $41.80, the face SPF has a mid-range price point, and that's with a 5% discount as it's currently in the Amazon sale.

It's not just Khoe's sister Kourtney who also uses it. A little bit of digging led me to discover that countless celebs have been singing its praises, from Hailey Bieber to Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner.

"I wear sunscreen every day," said Kendall, who has the most gorgeous skin. "I use this EltaMD Clear. I just use a little bit, and most days I mix it with a serum."

Hailey Bieber also swears by the SPF, but uses the tinted version for added glow. "I use EltaMD tinted sunscreen," she told ELLE. "A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out but this one has been my holy grail. I do one full pump, which is quite a bit because it spreads a lot. Then I go all over my face, and I also go on my eyelids because people forget the eyelids can get aged and saggy, too."

And recently, Sydney Sweeney said to Vogue: "This is the only sunscreen I've found that doesn't break me out. I used to be terrified of sunscreen because it would just give me rashes. I would break out everywhere on my body and on my face, so I actually went years without using it. And I realize that's not a good idea."

Customers seem to agree, as the face SPF also has over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

So, what's the science behind it? EltaMD is formulated with transparent zinc oxide, which is a natural mineral compound that provides strong sun protection. This combined with hydrating hyaluronic acid and resurfacing niacinamide creates a cocktail for clear, glowing skin. If it's good enough for the A-list...