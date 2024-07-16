Reese Witherspoon swears by this face cream – and it's half-price in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Ever wondered how Reese Witherspoon maintains her youthful skin? There's one product that The Morning Show star swears by for her flawless glow – the cult classic Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream, and it's reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The celebrity-approved moisturiser is down from £28 to £12.99 in the UK, that's a huge 54%! US shoppers can also grab a steal on the face cream, which is on sale for $20.30 right now.

© Steve Granitz Reese's skin is always glowing

Reese, 48, previously revealed that she even gifts her friends with the miracle moisturiser: "It's just great for cold weather… It's so moisturising," she said.

A multitasking beauty must-have for nails, lips, eyebrows and more, as well as hydrating and protecting skin, the Eight Hour Cream can be used to tame eyebrows, highlight cheeks and hydrate hands, nails and cuticles.

And of course, the beauty cream was back in the headlines after Prince Harry gave it an unusual shout-out in his biography, Spare.

Celebrities, designers and make-up artists are among its biggest fans, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in particular has called it her "answer to everything." "I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it," the Chicago actress told Glamour.

"It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on."

The multipurpose cream has brought in impressive reviews from Amazon shoppers, with an average rating of 4.6 out of five. Plenty have commented on the product's luxurious feel and value for money, while some have praised it for curing chapped lips.

One reviewer wrote: I have discovered an excellent moisturiser. At 53 years old, I have been exploring various creams and moisturisers to combat forehead wrinkles, crow's feet around the eyes, and other signs of aging. After trying different products, I can confidently say that this moisturizer is one of the best. It has become a staple in my daily skincare routine.

Another added: "Love this product, it helped with my sore dry skin on my hands and face. Would recommend. Very good price."