10 best books about coping with grief to help deal with the loss of a loved one

Queen Elizabeth II herself famously said, "grief is the price we pay for love". It’s a beautiful and true statement, but it doesn’t change the fact that grief is hard and difficult to navigate – as anyone who has experienced it knows.

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a personal journey that looks different for everyone – but we needn't do it alone. There are several tools we can use to help process and manage our grief, including self-help books – we've rounded up some of the best that we hope will help.

Sending much love to anyone coping with pain and loss after losing a loved one.

How I chose the best grief books

Reviews: Some of the books in this list have been reviewed by the HELLO! team who have lost someone, while others have been included due to their top ratings.

Highly-recommended grief books for all types of grief

Loss: Poems to Better Weather the Many Waves of Grief by Donna Ashworth © Amazon This is Amazon's number one most gifted book, and it's easy to see why. Donna’s beautiful writing gives a glimpse of light that can be found within the darkest moments. This collection of grief poetry from the Sunday Times best-selling author will bring comfort but also peace, acceptance and the very important reminder that you are never alone. Top review: "This is such a comforting book to have to hand when you are grieving. Donna's poetry speaks to one's heart and soul and she captures grief like no other. Most times, you cannot express your grief but Donna is able to express it for you and bring it to light. In that way, it helps you to heal because you know you are not alone. I bought two as gifts."

Highly-recommended grief books on the loss of a parent as an adult

Loss of a Parent: Adult Grief When Parents Die by Theresa Jackson © Amazon Author and medical communications professional Theresa Jackson wrote this book to help bereaved adults after she struggled to come to terms with the loss of her father. She shares her and others’ personal journeys of coming to terms with the loss of a parent, helping readers to learn about the many stages of grief, understand how complicated or prolonged grief is common, and feel less alone in their grief. There are also exercises to help work through grief in a healthy way. Top review: “I bought this book to help a friend who was dealing with the fresh death of her mother. It turned out to be really helpful. I read it first myself and It was really helpful for me as well, giving good advice on how to properly communicate with her and talk to her after her loss without making her feel uncomfortable or even sadder. "My friend thanked me and said that reading about how other people have found themselves in a similar situation and how it is possible to be happy again after it, was really what she needed. Recommended to anyone going through something like this."

Highly-recommended for a support-group-in-a-book

Good Mourning by Sally Douglas and Imogen Carn © Amazon From the creators of the popular podcast Good Mourning, this book helps readers navigate grief and loss with warmth, humour, raw honesty and the affirmation that they are not alone. Sally Douglas and Imogen Carn met after the sudden deaths of their mothers only months apart. They shine a light on the many ways grief can impact our lives, along with expert advice from clinical psychologist Tamara Cavenett and warm words and insights from hundreds of others. Top review: "I absolutely loved this book,I've recently lost my beautiful Mom in 2020 & I also lost my Dad in 2022. I wasn't coping that well at all,my whole world was turned upside down & I didn't know how to deal or cope with it all. I wanted to understand from other people's grief how to deal with it & my god this book has helped me hugely. I want to thank Sal & Im for sharing this beautiful book because this has helped me with my grief."

Highly-recommended grief books on the loss of a spouse

Comfort for the Grieving Spouse's Heart: Hope and Healing After Losing Your Partner by Gary Roe © Amazon Gary Roe is a hospice chaplain, grief counsellor, and trusted voice who has been helping grieving hearts for more than three decades. This warm, easy-to-read, and practical book reads like a caring conversation with a friend and will become a comforting companion for those trying to come to terms with the loss of a spouse. Top review: “I love all Gary Roe's books and he comes across as being so sincere in his writing. His books always answer those nagging things that go around in a grieving person's head that would just seem silly to others and things that you wouldn't dare voice out loud. He writes from the heart and his own experience. Love this author.”

Highly-recommended grief books on lockdown loss

Where Has She Gone?: Poems About Life After Lockdown Loss by Sophie Annabel Butler © Amazon If you suffered a bereavement during lockdown, Sophie's poems about the loss of her mother during the pandemic may ease your pain. Top review: "The poems Sophie has written are such a real reflection of someone’s grief journey making the book very relatable. You really feel everything she is writing, from Covid and lockdown, to raising children through grief and moments of happiness longing for that someone to be there. It is a beautiful collection of poetry that is so special. Thank you for writing about such personal memories and moments to allow others to help process their grief."

Highly-recommended grief books for children

No Matter What by Debi Gliori (1-6 years) © Amazon This children’s storybook is a comforting and warm story which teaches children that love lives on after a loved one has gone. It addresses the fear and anxiety that arise after the loss of a parent or other family member. Top review: “This book beautifully describes how love goes on forever - like the stars - even after we are dead. That is how I want my girls to think of me when I'm gone - with them and loving them forever.”

The Goodbye Book by Tom Parr (3-6 years) © Amazon Told through the eyes of a pet fish who has lost his companion, this is a touching and poignant story about saying goodbye that reminds young readers that it’s OK not to know all the answers and that there will always be someone there to support them. Top review: “This book enabled us to explain death with our five-year-old who has special needs. We tried many books as did school but they were so abstract. This is amazing. So simple but you could easily elaborate on each picture if needed. We would be lost without this story.”

Highly-recommended grief books on the loss of a child

Beyond Tears: Living After Losing a Child by Ellen Mitchell © Amazon Nine bereaved mothers share their individual stories of what it is like to lose a child – an unimaginable loss that no parent expects to face – and how they survived it. The honest and raw stories share with other bereaved parents what to expect in the first year and long beyond, and reassure that grieving parents will find a way to live, and even laugh again. Top Review: “This book is the only true comfort I have found, it's like a literary hug anytime you need one, no preaching, no pressure, no false hopes, just sharing experience and understanding our pain. May I say thank you to its kind authors, all nine mums who wrote it, all having suffered the terrible loss of their precious young adult or teenage child. Read it slowly, listen to what they say, keep going.”

Highly-recommended grief books on the loss of a sibling

Healing the Adult Sibling's Grieving Heart: 100 Practical Ideas After Your Brother or Sister Dies by Alan D Wolfelt © Amazon There are 100 helpful ideas contained in this grief book to help aid in coming to terms with sibling loss. The author approaches grief from a place of self-acceptance and compassion, whether the sibling died young or as an older adult, and whether the death was sudden or anticipated. Top Review: "A great source of support as a sibling's grief is too often overlooked or underestimated. Grief is a lonely road, and this book helps to feel understood and to cope.Highly recommended.”

